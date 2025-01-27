BACK TO ALL NEWS
Reinvented 2026 BMW iX5 to add BEV and hydrogen options
Renault 5 to stay fresh with latest EV tech but design won't change

Reinvented 2026 BMW iX5 to add BEV and hydrogen options

EV will tap into new-era tech and starts the final push to electrify every SUV

Greg Kable
News
4 mins read
27 January 2025

The BMW iX5 will arrive in 2026 as the first of six new launches in three years that will fully electrify the German firm’s SUV line-up.

This engineering programme is being described as one of the most comprehensive ever undertaken by BMW and its M performance car division.

Notably, a hydrogen-powered iX5 will join the line-up in 2028, using a powertrain co-developed with Toyota. This version will be followed by multiple other fuel cell variants of existing models by the end of the decade.

Alongside the pure-electric iX5 due next year, there will be a new, fifth-generation X5 – BMW’s original SUV, with 2.2 million sales since 1999 and counting. The new X5 will be fitted with upgraded petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

Unlike the upcoming iX3, which will be underpinned by BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, both the iX5 and the X5 will be based on an upgraded version of BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, Autocar has been told.

This decision is understood to be a result of the need to continue offering the big-selling X5 with its full cohort of combustion-engine options. Switching to the Neue Klasse architecture would have required the X5’s ICE powertrains to be heavily modified to fit into a platform built predominantly for EVs, resulting in excessive extra costs.

The fact that the X5 and iX5 will both be produced at BMW’s Spartanburg manufacturing facility in the US, which is currently undergoing a £1.27 billion upgrade, is another reason for the CLAR decision, Autocar understands.

Regardless, BMW will fit the new pair with key features that will be introduced with Neue Klasse. The iX5, for example, is set to adopt sixth-generation electric drive components, new-generation batteries with round cells featuring greater energy density than those in use today, and a fully networked 800V electric architecture.

Explaining the process by which the upgraded CLAR platform adopts elements from Neue Klasse, BMW head of R&D Frank Weber said: “We are in a phase where flexibility is required. We have to detach ourselves from how we have perceived platforms up to now.

“There is an increasing realisation that the art of mastering diversity in your portfolio lies in how you use and network major components – engines, motors, battery cells, on-board computers, control units, app functions, and software upgrades.

It’s not so much the platform structure itself but the individual components and how you use them.”

The reworked CLAR platform will also provide the basis for the new X6 and X7 models. The second-generation X7 will be launched in 2027 and the fourth-gen X6 in 2028, according to details provided to US dealers.

The pair are planned to spawn the iX6 and iX7, meaning that all of BMW’s SUV line-up will offer an electric option.

Disguised prototypes testing in Europe reveal that the new X5 will retain the familiar silhouette of its predecessor. However, its length is expected to exceed five metres for the first time due to a longer wheelbase, required to accommodate the iX5’s battery pack. This increase in size will put the iX5 on a par with the luxury-focused iX, which will be facelifted in the first quarter of this year and remain in production until 2028.

The X5 and iX5 will feature design cues from the Neue Klasse concepts, including a new front fascia with triangular-shaped headlights. Insiders have told Autocar a new X-shaped headlight graphic is planned.

As with the new X3, the exterior surfacing treatment for the X5 and iX5 is expected to be less heavily sculpted and to take on a smoother appearance overall. BMW describes the look as being more monolithic, with the characteristic swage lines along the flanks consigned to the past. However, the 10-window glasshouse used for previous X5 models appears to be carried over.

At the rear, an angled tailgate receives a heavily shrouded window for added aerodynamic efficiency. The appearance of quad tailpipes on early prototypes reveals that BMW is already well advanced in the development of the X5 M60. Wheels are set once again to range from 19in to 22in in diameter.

The X5 M60 is expected to be the highlight of the new X5 range at launch. Early  indications suggest it will be produced with two distinct powertrains – a result of the European Union’s stringent CO2 regulations. In Europe, it will feature a plug-in hybrid set-up focused around a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six and is likely to be badged the X5 M60e. For the US and Middle East markets, it will instead feature a turbocharged 4.4-litre V8.

An indication of the potential output of the new hybrid-powered M Performance model can be traced to the M760e performance saloon. Its similarly configured petrol-electric powertrain delivers a combined 563bhp and it is fitted with an 18.7kWh battery for a claimed electric range of up to 52.2 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

Despite BMW’s decision to take the plug-in hybrid route for the successor to the X5 M50i in Europe, Autocar understands that the more powerful but lower-volume X5 M will continue with an updated version of the existing model’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.

BMW is also planning an electric iX5 M Performance model. Set to be launched in 2027, it will run a dual-motor drivetrain that develops more than 600bhp.

Less potent X5 models will receive the latest 48V mild-hybrid versions of  BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol (X5 xDrive40i) and diesel (X5 xDrive40d) engines.

BMW also plans a successor to today’s X5 xDrive45e with its turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol six and a new-generation electric motor and battery.

Underneath, the suspension of the new X5 is set to retain double wishbones up front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, together with standard steel springs and constantly variable damping in both standard and adaptive M set-ups. An air suspension and off-road package will continue to be offered as options, together with BMW’s Integral Active Steering.

Peter Cavellini 27 January 2025

More convincing?, seems their trying to cover all the bases with multiple options in power units and not just going EV.

