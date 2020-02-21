Refreshed Volvo S90 and V90 gain mild hybrid powertrains

Flagship executive saloon and estate are the final models to receive Volvo's fuel-saving electric tech
James Attwood, digital editor
21 February 2020

Volvo has unveiled refreshed versions of the S90 and V90 models, including the addition of mild hybrid powertrains for the first time.

The addition of the mild hybrid unit to the large executive saloon and state means that the powertrain, which Volvo claims offers up to 15% reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, is now available on every model in the Swedish firm’s line-up. 

The system, which uses a 48V battery with an integrated starter/generator and energy recovery system, will be introduced across the S90 and V90 line-up, including on the V90 Cross Country – the first time one of the rugged models has been fitted with a mild hybrid powertrain.

At the same time, Volvo has made a number of relatively small design tweaks to the S90 and V90, which have been on sale since 2016. Both cars get a new front bumper and foglights. At the rear, there are new-look LED tail-lights for the V90, and the firm has installed sequential indicator lights for the first time. There are a number of new paint colours and wheel options, too.

Volvo S90

Volvo S90

Sweden guns for Germany's big-hitters with a new full-sized executive saloon, but Mercedes and BMW set the bar high for driving dynamics

The interior has also been refreshed, and Volvo has added an Advanced Air Cleaner, which filters particulates from the cabin and can display air quality on the infotainment system. The system was previously only available in Chinese-market models.

There are now two USB-C charging ports in the rear, replacing the 12-volt power outlet, while wireless charging has been added as an option on most variants. The S90 and V90 also gain an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system and an expanded range of leather-free material options.

Exact specifications and pricing for the UK have not been finalised yet.

