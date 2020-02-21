Refreshed Volvo S90 and V90 gain mild hybrid powertrains

Volvo has unveiled refreshed versions of the S90 and V90 models, including the addition of mild hybrid powertrains for the first time.

The addition of the mild hybrid unit to the large executive saloon and state means that the powertrain, which Volvo claims offers up to 15% reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, is now available on every model in the Swedish firm’s line-up.

The system, which uses a 48V battery with an integrated starter/generator and energy recovery system, will be introduced across the S90 and V90 line-up, including on the V90 Cross Country – the first time one of the rugged models has been fitted with a mild hybrid powertrain.

At the same time, Volvo has made a number of relatively small design tweaks to the S90 and V90, which have been on sale since 2016. Both cars get a new front bumper and foglights. At the rear, there are new-look LED tail-lights for the V90, and the firm has installed sequential indicator lights for the first time. There are a number of new paint colours and wheel options, too.