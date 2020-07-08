Refreshed Lexus LS revealed with new technology

Lexus has updated its LS flagship saloon, with a focus on improved ride, comfort and enhanced technology.

The refreshed fifth-generation saloon goes on sale in Japan later this year and is expected to be offered in the UK, although Lexus has yet to confirm markets outside of Japan.

The facelifted LS gains a new Adaptive Variable Suspension system with reduced damping forces, as Lexus seeks to improve upon the LS’s trademark ride quality and refinement. In addition, the engine mounts have been changed and thicker seats added to further reduce vibrations in the cabin.

On the inside, the main changes are improved technology, headlined by the addition of a new advanced driver assistance and safety package called Lexus Teammate. This gives the LS more autonomous driving features, allowing it to change lanes and overtake other cars automatically. The system also receives automatic over-the-air software updates and a new 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system.

The LS’s exterior has been lightly updated, with a new front bumper, darkened front grille and a new black trim around the rear lights. The black detailing theme extends to the inside, where controls on the steering wheel and centre console mirror the darker look.

The facelifted LS has two powertrains. The LS 500h hybrid gains increased battery assistance when accelerating and reduced engine noise. Meanwhile, the 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol model is claimed to have sharper acceleration as well as improved shift timing, which, Lexus says, results in less frequent downshifts.

Lexus president Koji Sato said: "The LS, as a flagship, has constantly pursued innovation and has provided new technologies and value for its customers. In developing the new LS announced today, we furthered the evolution of the exceptional quietness and comfort that has been a steadfast constant since the model's first generation.”

