Reborn British firm Alvis reveals first post-war continuation car

Recently revived British marque Alvis has completed its first post-war continuation model, following a two-year build that suffered delays due to the pandemic.
The Graber Super Coupé, built by The Alvis Car Company at its Kenilworth manufacturing facility, is driven by a 3.0-litre straight six engine producing 172bhp and 209lb ft of torque, for a 0-62mph time of 8.9sec.
The car is one of six offered in the firm’s continuation series, developed using each vehicle’s original drawings and some original parts. It will rebuild five other pre- and post-war derivatives that are road-legal and feature a bespoke specification, including optional modern upgrades such as air conditioning.
“Seeing the Graber Super Coupé leave the works at Kenilworth for the first time was a huge moment for all of us at The Alvis Car Company,” said Alvis managing director Alan Stote. “So much hard work has gone into producing it by our staff over the past two years that it’s almost sad to see it leave.
“The all-aluminium bodywork looks stunning up close, the engine runs faultlessly and the handcrafted interior is both comfortable and stylish."
"As a complete package, this Graber serves as a reminder that our manufacturing processes, which haven’t changed at Alvis since the early 20th century, still produce a product of the highest quality. And unlike so many continuation cars, we've ensured this can be enjoyed on the road.”
Prices for the Graber Super Coupé start at £323,000. The first example is destined for Japan, with five other continuation models expected to be shipped to the country.
The firm says its focus will now move to its next model, a continuation-series Graber Cabriolet that's planned to be shipped to the Far East in 2022, and the Lancefield pre-war 4.3 car.
I only knew about Graber existed because of a program on Tv last night, the show had an Alvis on it to and explained about when , how and what Alvis produced,Alvis didn't do body work only the mechanical stuff, chassis etc, that's where they mentioned Graber, so, there only making six, one sold and they expect the other five to go to Japan as well,it looks beautifully made inside and out, real old fashioned in the way it put together with just a nod to modernity with Aircon in the first one, and, sounds weird to say this, but, the asking price isn't that silly, I do hope the continue to make car like this.
"... the engine runs faultlessly"
Kindof strange thing to say in a press release. I mean, that should be a given, right?
The car does look superb, though. Hopefully it will be a success for them.