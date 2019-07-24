Alvis marks centenary with extended continuation line-up

Revived British car maker Alvis is celebrating its centenary with an extended range of continuation models based on cars it made before production ceased in 1968.
Buyers can choose from a range of six body options based on contemporary designs from prestigious coach building firms, which include the newly added Park Ward Drop Head, Graber Super Coupe and Graber Super Cabriolet pre-war 3-litre models.
The new models will be produced alongside the company’s existing range of post-war Vanden Plas Tourer, Bertelli Coupe and Lancefield Concealed Hood 4.3-litre models.
Both available powertrains are six-cylinder units developed using original plans, which have been modernised with the addition of fuel injection and electronic engine management systems.
Pre-war models feature a five-speed automatic transmission, disc brakes all round and power steering, while 4.3-litre examples feature a six-speed unit.
Air conditioning, modern sound systems and servo-assisted brakes can also be equipped, with customers invited to visit the workshop to configure their car and review the company’s archive of original documents. Prices start at £250,000, and vary according to model and options chosen.
While the 3-litre models are built using primarily original chassis and powertrain components, Alvis views the 4.3-litre machines as “true continuation cars” because their chassis numbers continue in sequence as if production had never been forced to cease in 1940 when its factory was badly damaged in a German bombing raid.
The company will produce 77 4.3-litre models in order to meet the production quota of 150 units set in 1938. Production of 3-litre models is not limited, as Alvis is able to produce new chassis components.
Each variant is hand-built at the company’s Kenilworth headquarters, and is said to take between 4000 and 5000 hours to complete to specifications approved by automotive regulating bodies IVA and VOSA.
Company owner Alan Stote said: “We are mindful of our original core values that ensured Alvis cars never suffered the fate of so many other British brands, which fell foul of quality standards and gained a bad reputation as a result.”
The announcement comes as Alvis gains a new dealer franchise headquartered in Tokyo. Japanese firm Meiji Sangyo will act as the brand’s main agent in the Far East, as it was in the 1950s. The franchise has ordered five examples of the new 3-litre models already.
Alongside producing continuation models under the Alvis name, parent company Red Triangle continues to manufacture parts and carry out service work for heritage models from the brand.
