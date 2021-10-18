Reborn BMW 3 Series to usher in new electric era

BMW will kick-start the third phase of its electrification strategy in 2025 with an all-new executive saloon that will serve as the vanguard for a reinvented line-up based on a new EV architecture.
It will feature Munich’s sixth-generation electric powertrain, long-range battery technology, rapid-charging capability, lightweight construction, a fully customisable digital operating system and a new mix of sustainable construction materials.
Set to be sold alongside other new battery-electric and combustion-engined saloons, the new model, known under the internal working title NK1, will be the first car based on the Neue Klasse EV platform, paving the way for a whole new generation of EVs, including an extended line-up of SUVs.
The NK1 is likely to be initially positioned as an electric alternative to the next-generation 3 Series, in a relationship mirroring that between Porsche’s upcoming Macan EV and today’s similarly styled but unrelated petrol Macan.
The modular Neue Klasse platform, which is currently undergoing development at BMW’s FIZ research and innovation centre in Munich, is planned to serve as the basis for all BMW-badged electric models from 2025 onwards, providing the scope for front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive layouts in combination with a series of different capacity modular battery packs, wheelbases and track widths as well as varying ride heights and wheel sizes ranging from 18in to 22in.
“The Neue Klasse represents the beginning of a new phase of operations for BMW,” said research and development chief Frank Weber. “It’s scaled to allow us to build electric cars from a 2 Series-sized saloon up to an X7-sized SUV.”
Its name, which references the pivotal saloon cars that BMW launched in the 1960s and 1970s, gives a hint at BMW’s ambition to reinvent and redefine the cars it sells.
Join the debate
Add your comment
With that ridiculous schnozz, no-one cares about the Hofmeister kink. You're eyes have been burned out by that point....
It sounds like what I said here a few years ago, EV cars are just going to be plonked onto a rolling generic chassis, it solves many problems especially with regards to cost of production and autonomous technology. Cars will be able to use alternative chassis from either a standardized global or national pool of underpinnings dependant on what sector the car is aiming at. I reckon we're gong back to the "coach builder"with "seperate chassis" age as it once was.
Reading between the lines on this:
They are still compromising their "all electric" platform to accomodate ICE engines. Even if you aren't structurally compromising the car you are compromising the factory, investment and organisational focus. VW is already getting paniced about the fact that a Model 3 needs 1/3 the amount of build hours as an ID-3
A number of senior BMW employee's were pouring cold water on EVs less than a year ago they are also still talking about hydrogen too.
I don't think BMW is heading into the great EV takeover with a clear and unified strategy that everyone is on board with.
The car they are designing for 2025 is sort of competitive today, by 2025 my guess would be that Tesla has dumped the skateboard and is now packing structural 4860 cells into every nook and cranny on the platform resulting in a much lighter and more spacious vehicle. That assumes that they haven't solved FSD and are in the process of decimating the whole personal car ownship industry.
You're giving Tesla too much credit and other manufacturers are catching up fast. You sound like another Tesla Fanboy.
Actually, he sounds like someone who's bothered to do some research.
'Catching up fast' would imply that other manufacturers will soon be producing in excess of 1.5 million vehicles with at least 70kWh each per year. This will be Teslas minimum output by the end of next year once Berlin and Texas factories are online.
Are there any legacy manufacturers on track to surpass this output, even in the next 5 years?