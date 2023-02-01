Reborn Bizzarrini primes V12 supercar as first bespoke model

The reborn Bizzarrini firm has unveiled its first all-new car, which will arrive later this year in limited numbers, powered by a Lamborghini-derived V12.

Called the Bizzarrini Giotto, the supercar is dedicated to the firm's original founder, Giotto Bizzarrini, an engineer and test driver who played a vital role in developing the Ferrari 250 GTO and the original Lamborghini V12.

The Giotto features a design similar to the Bizzarrini 5300 GT of 1964 but with bespoke carbonfibre bodywork, narrow LED headlights and dual, bonnet-mounted air vents. It also has a wrap-around windscreen and a teardrop-shape rear end to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

It has a composite body – which Bizzarrini said meets worldwide safety standards – and technology derived from motorsport.

Testing is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Bizzarrini will “look to its heritage” and make use of a Lamborghini-derived naturally aspirated V12. The engine will be rear-mid-mounted and mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Technical specifications for the Giotto will be revealed later this year, with all of its engineering aspects overseen by Bizzarrini CTO Chris Porritt, a former engineering lead at Aston Martin, Tesla and Rimac.