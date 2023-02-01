Reborn Bizzarrini primes V12 supercar as first bespoke model

The reborn Bizzarrini firm has unveiled its first all-new car, which will arrive later this year in limited numbers, powered by a Lamborghini-derived V12.
Called the Bizzarrini Giotto, the supercar is dedicated to the firm's original founder, Giotto Bizzarrini, an engineer and test driver who played a vital role in developing the Ferrari 250 GTO and the original Lamborghini V12.
The Giotto features a design similar to the Bizzarrini 5300 GT of 1964 but with bespoke carbonfibre bodywork, narrow LED headlights and dual, bonnet-mounted air vents. It also has a wrap-around windscreen and a teardrop-shape rear end to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.
It has a composite body – which Bizzarrini said meets worldwide safety standards – and technology derived from motorsport.
Testing is scheduled to begin in 2024.
Bizzarrini will “look to its heritage” and make use of a Lamborghini-derived naturally aspirated V12. The engine will be rear-mid-mounted and mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Technical specifications for the Giotto will be revealed later this year, with all of its engineering aspects overseen by Bizzarrini CTO Chris Porritt, a former engineering lead at Aston Martin, Tesla and Rimac.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Oh goody. Another insanely expensive hypercar that nobody will ever see on the road. Woo hoo.