Reborn AC Cobra gains EV range-topper with 617bhp, 738lb ft

Revived British sports car brand AC Cars has revealed a range-topping electric version of its reborn Cobra sports car.

The new AC Cobra Series 4 electric joins the similarly conceived Series 1 electric in ditching a large-capacity V8 for a zero-emissions powertrain but ramps up the power considerably.

Precise technical details are thin on the ground, but the Series 4 is claimed to pack 617bhp and a Polestar 1-rivalling 738lb ft of torque from its plug-in powertrain - enough to send it from a standstill to 60mph in 3.8sec.

Despite drawing its power from a 54kWh battery, which is large enough for 200 miles of range, the Series 4 tips the scales at 1190kg - just 40kg more than the original V8-powered AC Cobra 427.

Alan Lubinsky, who has led the revival of the brand, said: “Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years”.

In line with the considerable performance boost compared with the Series 1, the new arrival also packs a hefty premium of around £30,000 over its electric stablemate, with prices starting at £168,000 before taxes. Reservations are being taken now through the firm's website, with customer deliveries set to begin in summer 2021.

As with the other Cobra models in AC's line-up, the Series 4 is visually indistinguishable from the original car, launched in 1962.

In addition to the two electric powertrain options, the Cobra can be specified with a 2.3-litre Ford Ecoboost engine or a 580bhp 6.2-litre V8 from Chevrolet. Each sits atop an original-style ladder chassis but brings modern components including servo-assisted brakes, a limited-slip differential and multi-link suspension.

