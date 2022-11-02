BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche revives Rubystone Red with 718 Style Edition

Prices start from £51,600 for the Cayman and £53,600 for the Boxster, with two contrasting colour packages
2 November 2022

The Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster have gained a special edition with enhanced equipment and the option of a new, unique paint colour. 

On sale now in the UK, the Style Edition comes with a choice of two contrasting colour packages of black and white to complement the main bodywork colour. Prices start from £51,600 for the Cayman Style Edition and £53,600 for the Boxster version. 

The colour contrast package features decorative racing stripes on the bonnet and side, as well as a set of 20in coloured wheels.

Related articles

The 718’s model designation at the rear of the car is also coloured black or white, depending on which package the driver chooses. 

The majority of exterior paint colours that Porsche offers are available on the Style Edition but the new, eye-catching Ruby Star Neo has been added as a £1658 option. 

Porsche says the colour harks back to the 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.6 from the 1990s, which was for a time available with a similarly bright colour: Rubystone Red. 

Style Edition models also gain a leather package, with black leather upholstery and contrasting, chalk-coloured stitching. The door sill panels, meanwhile, are finished in stainless steel. 

Other standard equipment includes bi-xenon headlights, Apple CarPlay, cruise control and parking assistance with a rear-view camera.

A heated steering wheel is also included, as is the firm’s Power Steering Plus system, heated seats and dual-zone climate control. 

Under the skin, both 718 Style Edition models are powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-litre boxer engine as the standard model, but with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

With an output of 295bhp, it can sprint from 0-62mph in 5.1sec. Top speed stands at 170mph. 

567 2 November 2022

The colours look good especially the grey. Shame about just in the Cayman and Boxster with the 2L 4 cylinder engine with only 300PS. The new Golf R has more PS using the same engine.

The Colonel 2 November 2022
567 wrote:

The colours look good especially the grey. Shame about just in the Cayman and Boxster with the 2L 4 cylinder engine with only 300PS. The new Golf R has more PS using the same engine.

The grey is the Arctic Grey that is available across the range, and it's possible to specify Rubystar (for £££ :) ), though not sure what the difference is with the "neo" displayed here (looks more pink in the picturesd).  In any case, you're not limited to 300PS to get those colours (or close to)...just get and S or GTS.

gagaga 2 November 2022

The Golf has a variant of the EA888 I4 engine.  The Porsches have a turbo flat 4 cut from the 3L flat 6. Completely different.

289 2 November 2022

Fancy new name for the paint, doesnt change the fact that this is an old Triumph colour much loved on TR6/GT6/Stag etc called Magenta.

Looks a mess!

xxxx 2 November 2022

Looks fantastic in grey. Funny thing is for 50k the Cayman is beginning to look a bargain in these days of overpriced hybrid rubbish, especially when considering the low depriciation.

