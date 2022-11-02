Porsche revives Rubystone Red with 718 Style Edition

The Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster have gained a special edition with enhanced equipment and the option of a new, unique paint colour.

On sale now in the UK, the Style Edition comes with a choice of two contrasting colour packages of black and white to complement the main bodywork colour. Prices start from £51,600 for the Cayman Style Edition and £53,600 for the Boxster version.

The colour contrast package features decorative racing stripes on the bonnet and side, as well as a set of 20in coloured wheels.

The 718’s model designation at the rear of the car is also coloured black or white, depending on which package the driver chooses.

The majority of exterior paint colours that Porsche offers are available on the Style Edition but the new, eye-catching Ruby Star Neo has been added as a £1658 option.

Porsche says the colour harks back to the 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.6 from the 1990s, which was for a time available with a similarly bright colour: Rubystone Red.

Style Edition models also gain a leather package, with black leather upholstery and contrasting, chalk-coloured stitching. The door sill panels, meanwhile, are finished in stainless steel.

Other standard equipment includes bi-xenon headlights, Apple CarPlay, cruise control and parking assistance with a rear-view camera.

A heated steering wheel is also included, as is the firm’s Power Steering Plus system, heated seats and dual-zone climate control.

Under the skin, both 718 Style Edition models are powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-litre boxer engine as the standard model, but with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

With an output of 295bhp, it can sprint from 0-62mph in 5.1sec. Top speed stands at 170mph.