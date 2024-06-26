BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche recalls all Taycan models globally for brake fix
UP NEXT
Aston Martin Valiant is manual track weapon with screaming V12

Porsche recalls all Taycan models globally for brake fix

Owners of every Taycan produced since 2020 will be called to dealers to replace front brake hose
James Attwood
News
3 mins read
26 June 2024

Porsche has issued a recall for all Taycan models worldwide after identifying a braking issue that has affected a small number of cars – but the firm has insisted that the car remains safe to drive.

The German manufacturer has noted an issue concerning the front brake hoses, with a small number of cars developing cracks that causes brake fluid to leak out, which reduces the brake pressure and the effectiveness of the system.

Porsche has not disclosed the precise number of cars affected by the recall, but it has sold more than 150,000 examples worldwide since the Taycan was launched in 2020.

Related articles

Cars that develop the fault will display a warning light on the dashboard. If an owner sees a warning light, they should drive their car to a dealership, while if a red light appears, they should contact Porsche and not use the car. Cars that are not showing a warning light remain safe to drive.

“We conducted some internal quality analysis and determined that some failure can occur in some special cases,” said Taycan project manager Kevin Giek. “Safety is our top priority, so we decided we needed to optimise the brake hoses on the front axle and decided on a new construction.

“We have redesigned the hoses with new length, braking points and a new kinematic, and that makes us very sure that we won’t see this failure any more.”

Porsche will write to owners inviting them to bring their cars to dealerships to have the replacement hose fitted. The work will take around two hours, will be done free of charge and won't affect the warranty.

Taycans that haven’t developed the fault remain safe to drive, said Giek: “If a customer gets the warning, they should really heed it and ask for a date and maintenance. But the rest work fine.”

Giek said the issue has been identified on less than 1% of all Taycan models sold globally since it launched in 2020, but he added: “For us, this is enough to react. Most of the cases happen when the car is standing, and then you get the yellow warning message mostly when you are not driving the car.” Cases have been spread across a number of different countries, with a handful in the UK.

Porsche conducted extensive testing of the Taycan before its launch in 2020, and again with the recently launched facelifted model, but Giek said in more than five million miles of testing, it hadn’t seen a single example of the braking issue during that period.

He added: “The first complaints we got made us ask: ‘What could have happened?’ So we did a really deep dive quality analysis on a few of the cases. We are not at the point where we can only say there’s one market affected, or only a small number, so we decided to make a new robust design even if it’s not needed.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering
Nissan Leaf
6
Nissan Leaf
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
cupra born
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born
kia ev9 review
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
bmw 5 series
BMW 5 Series
8
BMW 5 Series

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche gives its epoch-making electric GT some major mechanical mid-life improvements

Read our review
Back to top

There have been a number of previous recalls affecting a small number of Taycan models, with 40,000 recalled due to a potential airbag issue in 2022 and around 3000 cars recalled last month due to ‘anomalies’ with battery cells.

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Porsche Taycan cars for sale

Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Auto RWD 4dr
2021
£54,490
29,730miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£62,995
23,295miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£56,000
21,051miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Auto RWD 4dr
2021
£52,000
22,357miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2021
£58,990
17,950miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Sport Turismo Auto RWD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2023
£64,975
9,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£64,995
18,384miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£49,995
45,307miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2021
£59,000
14,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 621 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering
Nissan Leaf
6
Nissan Leaf
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
cupra born
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born
kia ev9 review
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
bmw 5 series
BMW 5 Series
8
BMW 5 Series

View all car reviews