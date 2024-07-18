BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche Panamera Turbo turns 771bhp super-hybrid
UP NEXT
Lexus LBX Morizo RR prototype review: hot cross fun

Porsche Panamera Turbo turns 771bhp super-hybrid

Hottest version of Porsche's super-saloon is the firm's most potent series-production combustion car
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 July 2024

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has been revealed as the most powerful combustion-engined series-production model ever produced by the German brand.

With a combined 771bhp and 738lb ft, courtesy of its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 and gearbox-mounted electric motor, the four-door saloon can hit 62mph in a blistering 2.9sec. That’s 0.3sec quicker than the existing Turbo E-Hybrid and matches the Ferrari 296 GTB.

This new turn of pace recently allowed the latest Turbo S to clinch the combustion-engined luxury car record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7min 24.17sec, more than a second faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack and almost six seconds quicker than the previous-generation Panamera.

Related articles

Alongside the performance-focused Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche has launched the Panamera GTS, which majors more on driver engagement.

In this spec, it does away with the hybrid system, leaving the V8 to take centre stage. Porsche said the V8 plays a “major role” in the driving experience, exhaling through a bespoke exhaust system and putting out 493bhp. The GTS dispatches 0-62mph in 3.8sec, which positions it between the electrified Panamera 4 and 4S on outright pace.

As well as getting a more vocal powertrain, the GTS gains stiffer anti-roll bars and sits 10mm lower than the standard car, which is said to make it more agile. Porsche claims this does not bring “any significant reduction in comfort”.

Prices for the Panamera GTS start at £125,600, slotting it into the line-up between the 4S E-Hybrid and the Turbo E-Hybrid. The Turbo S E-Hybrid, meanwhile, becomes the new range-topper at £168,700.

Deliveries will begin imminently.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Porsche Panamera review 2024 front driving

Porsche Panamera

Four-seat grand-tourer brings yet more performance and luxury to the business end of the market

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Porsche Panamera cars for sale

Porsche Panamera 2.9T V6 4S Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£39,990
73,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 4.0T V8 Turbo Sport Turismo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£55,250
45,652miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 2.9 V6 E-Hybrid 17.9kWh 4 Sport Turismo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (3.6 KW Charger)
2022
£67,991
26,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Porsche PANAMERA 3.0 V6 4S PDK 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£24,995
56,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 4.0 TD V8 4S Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£41,520
65,942miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 2.9 V6 E-Hybrid 17.9kWh 4 Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (3.6 KW Charger)
2020
£56,995
29,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 4S PDK 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2010
£18,495
64,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche PANAMERA 2.9T V6 4S Sport Turismo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£45,990
60,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche PANAMERA 2.9 V6 E-Hybrid 14kWh 4 Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£47,990
27,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 304 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews