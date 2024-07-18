Porsche Panamera Turbo turns 771bhp super-hybrid

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has been revealed as the most powerful combustion-engined series-production model ever produced by the German brand.

With a combined 771bhp and 738lb ft, courtesy of its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 and gearbox-mounted electric motor, the four-door saloon can hit 62mph in a blistering 2.9sec. That’s 0.3sec quicker than the existing Turbo E-Hybrid and matches the Ferrari 296 GTB.

This new turn of pace recently allowed the latest Turbo S to clinch the combustion-engined luxury car record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7min 24.17sec, more than a second faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack and almost six seconds quicker than the previous-generation Panamera.

Alongside the performance-focused Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche has launched the Panamera GTS, which majors more on driver engagement.

In this spec, it does away with the hybrid system, leaving the V8 to take centre stage. Porsche said the V8 plays a “major role” in the driving experience, exhaling through a bespoke exhaust system and putting out 493bhp. The GTS dispatches 0-62mph in 3.8sec, which positions it between the electrified Panamera 4 and 4S on outright pace.

As well as getting a more vocal powertrain, the GTS gains stiffer anti-roll bars and sits 10mm lower than the standard car, which is said to make it more agile. Porsche claims this does not bring “any significant reduction in comfort”.

Prices for the Panamera GTS start at £125,600, slotting it into the line-up between the 4S E-Hybrid and the Turbo E-Hybrid. The Turbo S E-Hybrid, meanwhile, becomes the new range-topper at £168,700.

Deliveries will begin imminently.