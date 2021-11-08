Porsche Panamera gains Platinum Edition with bespoke design

The Porsche Panamera Turbo has gained a new variant with bespoke platinum-themed design features and more standard equipment.

The Panamera 4 Platinum Edition includes several design changes in platinum, such as the Porsche logo, its 21in alloy wheels, the air outlet trims behind the front wheels and the 'e-Hybrid' badge on electrified models.

Other design changes include black sports tailpipes, gloss-black side window trims, privacy glass and tail-lights of an exclusive design.

The model also gains a host of extras as standard to improve regular driving, including active suspension management (PASM), auto-dimming exterior mirrors, LED matrix headlights, parking assistance, a reversing camera and lane-change assistance.

Inside the car, the cabin is finished with a brushed aluminium interior package. A GT sports steering wheel is included along with 14-way electrically adjustable comfort seats, rear heated seats and a Bose surround sound system. The Porsche logo has also been embossed onto the headrests.

Other changes include soft-close doors, brushed aluminum door sill guards and an analogue clock on the dashboard. Hybrid models also come equipped with a 7.2kW on-board charger.

Prices for Platinum Edition models start at £83,510, rising to £94,850 for the range-topping E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Pricing-wise, the special edition sits above 4 but just below the 4S.

The Platinum Edition will be premiered at the Los Angeles motor show on 17 November before customer deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2022.