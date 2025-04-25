BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche looks to be readying road-going 963 Le Mans car
UP NEXT
Amazon-backed Slate reveals bare-bones £20k EV pick-up for US

Porsche looks to be readying road-going 963 Le Mans car

Shadowy teaser image suggests that 671bhp V8-engined racing hypercar will be converted for road use

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
25 April 2025

Porsche looks to be readying a Le Mans car for the road, which it could unveil at the famous 24-hour race in June.

A shadowy teaser image released by the German brand shows a side profile of the 963 hypercar (below) that currently competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

During the announcement, Porsche heavily referenced the 917, one of few Porsche endurance cars ever modified for road-going use, some 50 years ago.

Related articles

Originally designed for track racing, chassis 030 was sold in 1974 by Porsche to Count Rossi di Montelera (the heir to the Martini brand), who then converted it.

After showing videos of that machine, Porsche asked “what if?” before showing the darkened side profile of the 963.

The 963 is powered by an electrically assisted, twin-turbocharged 4.6-litre V8 engine, derived from that of the old Porsche 918 Spyder supercar.

It produces a maximum of 671bhp, although its output in WEC races is dictated by Balance of Performance regulations.

While no confirmation has yet been made by Porsche, a road-going 963 would likely be either a one-off or made in an extremely limited batch.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review
Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Porsche cars for sale

 Porsche Cayenne 2.9T V6 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£33,995
99,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayman 3.4 981 GTS PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£35,995
82,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche MACAN 3.0 V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£28,990
41,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£28,995
52,111miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T S PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£36,980
59,096miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Boxster 2.0T PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£34,999
44,997miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4 Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2023
£62,995
12,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche PANAMERA 4.8 V8 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£36,995
27,474miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche CAYMAN 3.4 981 S PDK Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£35,990
20,850miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 5623 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review
Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM

View all car reviews