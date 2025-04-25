Porsche looks to be readying a Le Mans car for the road, which it could unveil at the famous 24-hour race in June.

A shadowy teaser image released by the German brand shows a side profile of the 963 hypercar (below) that currently competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

During the announcement, Porsche heavily referenced the 917, one of few Porsche endurance cars ever modified for road-going use, some 50 years ago.

Originally designed for track racing, chassis 030 was sold in 1974 by Porsche to Count Rossi di Montelera (the heir to the Martini brand), who then converted it.

After showing videos of that machine, Porsche asked “what if?” before showing the darkened side profile of the 963.

The 963 is powered by an electrically assisted, twin-turbocharged 4.6-litre V8 engine, derived from that of the old Porsche 918 Spyder supercar.

It produces a maximum of 671bhp, although its output in WEC races is dictated by Balance of Performance regulations.

While no confirmation has yet been made by Porsche, a road-going 963 would likely be either a one-off or made in an extremely limited batch.