Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid gains bigger battery for longer EV range

Porsche has increased the capacity of the drive battery in its Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé plug-in hybrid models, boosting their electric-only range by up to 30%.

Mirroring the upgraded system in the facelifted Panamera E-Hybrid, the duo’s battery capacity is up from 14.1kWh to 17.9kWh, increasing their EV range by three miles to 30 miles in standard form. The range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid now has 26 miles of electric-only range, increased from 19 miles.

Porsche says this means that all Cayenne E-Hybrid models now have enough electric-only range to entitle owners to an E numberplate and reduced company car tax in Germany.

The new Cayenne E-Hybrid models keep the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine and electric motor from the current car, generating 449bhp. The set-up for the rortier Turbo S E-Hybrid editions is also unchanged, making 661bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, backed up by an electric motor.

As well as the battery gains, Porsche has sharpened the Cayenne’s driving modes, reducing the SUV’s charging target from 100% to 80% in models outfitted with the Sport Chrono package in everyday E-Charge mode.

Sport and Sport Plus modes had this feature previously, but E-Charge didn't. Porsche said the changes make driving in the E-Charge mode “more efficient than before” because batteries charge much more slowly once past 80% capacity.

The 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid models are available to order now. Priced from £69,980, the models command a roughly £2000 premium over the 2020 cars to account for the improved technology.

