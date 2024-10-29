BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche 911 Carrera T returns with 389bhp for £111k
Abarth 600e brings 278bhp and 124mph top speed for £42k

Porsche 911 Carrera T returns with 389bhp for £111k

Driver’s pick of the entry-level 911 range can now be had as a coupé or a convertible

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
29 October 2024

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T has been revealed as the most affordable driver-focused version of the brand’s venerable sports car.

Priced from £111,300, it's available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox and features a number of weight-saving measures, such as lightweight windows and reduced sound insulation.

As such, the Carrera T is some 40kg lighter than an equivalent example of the base-model 911 Carrera, tipping the scales at 1478kg.

It also packs the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre flat six as that car, putting out 389bhp and 332lb ft of torque. This yields a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.5sec.

The new Carrera T also gets a quicker steering ratio than the outgoing one and four-wheel steering as standard, this having previously been an optional extra.

Porsche’s PASM adaptive suspension system, which has the car riding 10mm lower than the standard springs, remains standard equipment.

Porsche 911 T convertible interior

Visual tweaks for the T include the fitting of Carrera S lightweight wheels (20in in diameter up front and 21in at the rear), the rear spoiler from the GTS and novel shift-pattern stickers on the rear side windows.

Inside, it gets a walnut-trimmed short-throw gearlever trimmed and a heated GT sports steering wheel.

Four-way-adjustable leather seats are fitted as standard but can be upgraded to 18-way-adjustable items or lightweight buckets.

The Carrera T is offered as a coupé and, for the first time, a Cabriolet.

The convertible is £10,000 more than the coupé, at £121,300, and 0.2sec slower to 62mph.

Read our review

Car review
porsche 911 carerra t review 2023 01 cornering front

Porsche 911 Carrera T

Could this be a purist’s 911 for almost entry-level money?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

scrap 29 October 2024

Love the walnut gear knob!

What a very appealing thing. I'd imagine more power is an easy upgrade after the warranty period expires.

