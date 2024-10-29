The new Porsche 911 Carrera T has been revealed as the most affordable driver-focused version of the brand’s venerable sports car.

Priced from £111,300, it's available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox and features a number of weight-saving measures, such as lightweight windows and reduced sound insulation.

As such, the Carrera T is some 40kg lighter than an equivalent example of the base-model 911 Carrera, tipping the scales at 1478kg.

It also packs the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre flat six as that car, putting out 389bhp and 332lb ft of torque. This yields a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.5sec.

The new Carrera T also gets a quicker steering ratio than the outgoing one and four-wheel steering as standard, this having previously been an optional extra.

Porsche’s PASM adaptive suspension system, which has the car riding 10mm lower than the standard springs, remains standard equipment.

Visual tweaks for the T include the fitting of Carrera S lightweight wheels (20in in diameter up front and 21in at the rear), the rear spoiler from the GTS and novel shift-pattern stickers on the rear side windows.

Inside, it gets a walnut-trimmed short-throw gearlever trimmed and a heated GT sports steering wheel.

Four-way-adjustable leather seats are fitted as standard but can be upgraded to 18-way-adjustable items or lightweight buckets.

The Carrera T is offered as a coupé and, for the first time, a Cabriolet.

The convertible is £10,000 more than the coupé, at £121,300, and 0.2sec slower to 62mph.