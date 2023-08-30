BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Polestones 01 is range-extender 4x4 with integrated kitchen
UP NEXT
Autocar Electric podcast: Finding Britain's best fun EV

Polestones 01 is range-extender 4x4 with integrated kitchen

Land Rover Defender-aping ‘recreational’ luxury SUV from China features camper-van kit for outdoor adventures
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 August 2023

Chinese start-up Polestones has launched its first car, a Pininfarina-designed luxury 4x4 aptly named the 01.

The Polestones 01 is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, which generates electricity for a pair of electric motors (one per axle).

Chinese media reports that the set-up musters a combined 469bhp and 546lb ft, allowing the 01 to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.5sec.

Related articles

A 56kWh battery from Chinese giant CATL yields a 146-mile range on electricity alone, according to the CLTC test cycle. This rises to 692 miles with the assistance of the engine.

A roof-mounted lidar system – claimed by maker Hesai Technology to be the first solid-state unit fitted to a production car, with all its components integrated into a single chip – provides level-two driver assistance.

Its capabilities will apparently be improved with future software updates.

The 01 measures 5050mm long, 1980mm wide and 1869mm tall, making it roughly as large as the Land Rover Defender 110 (5018mm by 2008mm by 1967mm).

Indeed, it bears a striking resemblance to the highly successful British 4x4 – a common theme among Chinese SUVs of late, as seen in the Haval Raptor, Jetour Traveller and Yangwang U8.

Polestones 01 green side on hill

In keeping with its outdoor ‘lifestyle’ billing, the 01 features a camper-van-style kitchenette integrated into the tailgate, including an induction hob and a water dispenser.

The spoils from this so-called ‘restaurant system’ can be enjoyed under an integrated gazebo, which is claimed to take just five minutes to assemble.

The 01 is available with a six- or seven-seat interior. 

The six-seat option brings three rows of two seats, the third of which comprises airline-style reclining thrones.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The airline theme is emphasised by an infotainment screen that flips down from the roof panel above the first-row seatbacks.

The seven-seat model, on the other hand, allows for the second and third rows of seats to fold out into a king-size bed.

Polestones 01 rear with gazebo popped out and family having tea

Polestones is owned by Shanghai-based Rox Motor, which has since its foundation in 2021 has attracted investments from Chinese giants including Tencent.

Off-roader and truck specialist Beijing Automobile Works (BAW) will build the 01 on behalf on the fledgling brand.

Prices start at ¥399,900 (£37,000) in China.

used cars for sale

BMW X3 80kWh Premier Edition Pro Auto 5dr
2021
£44,999
6,974miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Tesla MODEL Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£45,499
9,668miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen TOUAREG 3.0 TDI V6 Black Edition Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£49,999
22,926miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2021
£32,299
11,089miles
Electric
Automatic
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Exclusive DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,364
31,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,204
46,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Ultimate Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£38,499
9,672miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£12,750
48,250miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
MisterMR44 30 August 2023

Polestones. Really. Pole. Stones. Fackin'ell...

uk_supercar_fan 30 August 2023

I like this game... Halfa Ramiro? Lumpmorghini? Vulva?

tuga 30 August 2023
Polestones is an outstanding name.

Next up, Mercado-Binz. Vexhauls? Tossla.

uk_supercar_fan 30 August 2023

I like this game... Halfa Ramiro? Lumpmorghini? Vulva?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives