Polestar 3 gains single-motor version with 438-mile range

New entry-level version of premium electric SUV, priced from £69,900, is also the longest-legged

Charlie Martin Autocar
5 December 2024

The Polestar 3 has gained a single-motor variant with a range of 438 miles between charges.

Its rear-mounted drive unit puts out 295bhp and 361lb ft of torque, enabling the electric SUV to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 7.8sec. 

That's 2.7sec behind the existing Dual Motor version, which packs 483bhp and 620lb ft, and 3.0sec behind the Dual Motor Performance Pack.

The three 3s all use the same 111kWh battery pack but, because the new Single Motor consumes less energy, it's capable of driving 46 miles further on each charge than the Dual Motor and 91 miles further than the Performance.

The Single Motor also costs £6000 less than the regular Dual Motor and £11,600 less than the Performance, at £69,900.

UK deliveries are set to begin in May 2025.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
