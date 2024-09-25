Peugeot has confirmed that the electric version of its 408 crossover will be unveiled at the Paris motor show next month.

It will complete the firm's line-up in the medium term and means that every Peugeot sold in the UK will be offered with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

The E-408 is expected to adopt the same powertrain as the closely related E-308, which packs a front-mounted 154bhp motor and a 54kWh battery. The set-up yields a 0-62mph time of 9.8sec and a range of up to 267 miles, and it can be recharged at up to 100kW.

Given the E-308 is priced at £7930 more than the equivalent petrol-powered 308, the E-408 is likely to start at around £40,000. For reference, the UK’s best-selling electric SUV, the Tesla Model Y, is priced from £44,990.

The 408 will soon be the most saloon-like car offered by Peugeot in the UK because the 508 is due to be axed in December.

The company officially attributed this to the introduction of the zero-emission vehicle mandate, which requires car makers to sell an increasing proportion of electric cars annually, starting from this year.

“Every one of Peugeot’s passenger cars is now available in both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains,” it said.

The 508 was almost certainly also discontinued because of its poor sales: last year, fewer than 700 left showrooms. On the other hand, almost 3000 408s have been sold in the UK so far this year.