Peugeot 5008, e-5008 now available with five seats for bigger boot

Sacrificing third row expands capacity to 994 litres; EV has also gained 321bhp dual-motor powertrain option

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
14 February 2025

Peugeot has launched five-seat versions of its 5008 and e-5008, trading the third row of seats for one of the biggest boots offered in the segment.

The SUVs now offer 994 litres of cargo room behind the second row of seats, which is 78 litres more than in a seven-seat 5008 with the third row folded down.

While the seven-seat 5008 already offered more room than rivals with the rear bench folded, such as the Kia Sorento (813 litres), the five-seater moves it to just 100 litres behind the mammoth Land Rover Defender 130. 

This setup will be available on all versions of the combustion-engined 5008 and electric e-5008 but not in all markets, said Peugeot. 

This is expected to include - although not yet confirmed - the new dual-motor e-5008. Revealed today, this boasts 321bhp, combining the standard front-wheel-drive car’s 211bhp motor with a 110bhp motor on the rear axle. The four-wheel-drive powertrain yields 311 miles between charges. This setup is also being introduced on the e-3008.

The new dual-motor e-5008 will sit alongside the standard single-motor, front-wheel-drive model, which offers a range of up to 414 miles.

The five-seat 5008 is expected to slightly undercut the seven-seat 5008, which starts at £38,095 in mild-hybrid form and £48,595 as an EV.

Deliveries will begin by June.

 

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

