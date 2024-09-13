BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot 3008 gains 53-mile plug-in hybrid for £40,650

New PHEV system, also offered in larger 5008, brings competitive tax rates for company car users
Charlie Martin Autocar
13 September 2024

Peugeot has added a plug-in hybrid to the range of powertrains available in the new 3008 SUV.

It pairs an updated version of the turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine offered in the previous 3008 with a 123bhp electric motor, which is integrated into a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Combined, they put out 192bhp and 258lb ft of torque.

The 3008 PHEV dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 7.8sec, quicker than the 134bhp mild-hybrid petrol 3008 (10.2sec) and the single-motor electric e-3008 (8.8sec).

The motor is fed power by a 21kWh battery that yields an electric-only range of 53 miles. As standard, it can be charged at speeds of up to 3.7kW, but an upgrade to 7.4kW is offered for an extra £400.

The set-up means the 3008 PHEV weighs 1905kg – up 332kg on the mild hybrid.

Peugeot said the powertrain has been designed to run on electric power as often as possible and that it's capable of doing so at speeds up to 83mph.

It yields official CO2 emissions of 19g/km, placing the 3008 PHEV in the 8% benefit-in-kind tax bracket. 

The 3008 PHEV’s luggage capacity matches that of the mild hybrid, at 588 litres.

Prices start from £40,650, with deliveries scheduled to begin early next year.

The same powertrain is offered in the larger (but closely related) Peugeot 5008 SUV, priced from £43,295.

In that car, its electric-only range is cut to 48 miles, which increases CO2 emissions to 23g/km. Nonetheless, it remains in the 8% BIK tax bracket.

Read our review

Car review
peugeot 3008 review 2024 01 tracking front

Peugeot 3008

New crossover draws on mild-hybrid petrol engine as an alternative to the electric e-3008

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 13 September 2024
Having seen quite a few of these IRL, I just can't believe how ugly they are.

The interior looks lovely, but surely this has to be the least attractive car on sale today. No redeeming features whatsoever.

The 5008 is slightly better, but even still, woof.

