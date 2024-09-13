Peugeot 3008 gains 53-mile plug-in hybrid for £40,650

Peugeot has added a plug-in hybrid to the range of powertrains available in the new 3008 SUV.

It pairs an updated version of the turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine offered in the previous 3008 with a 123bhp electric motor, which is integrated into a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Combined, they put out 192bhp and 258lb ft of torque.

The 3008 PHEV dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 7.8sec, quicker than the 134bhp mild-hybrid petrol 3008 (10.2sec) and the single-motor electric e-3008 (8.8sec).

The motor is fed power by a 21kWh battery that yields an electric-only range of 53 miles. As standard, it can be charged at speeds of up to 3.7kW, but an upgrade to 7.4kW is offered for an extra £400.

The set-up means the 3008 PHEV weighs 1905kg – up 332kg on the mild hybrid.

Peugeot said the powertrain has been designed to run on electric power as often as possible and that it's capable of doing so at speeds up to 83mph.

It yields official CO2 emissions of 19g/km, placing the 3008 PHEV in the 8% benefit-in-kind tax bracket.

The 3008 PHEV’s luggage capacity matches that of the mild hybrid, at 588 litres.

Prices start from £40,650, with deliveries scheduled to begin early next year.

The same powertrain is offered in the larger (but closely related) Peugeot 5008 SUV, priced from £43,295.

In that car, its electric-only range is cut to 48 miles, which increases CO2 emissions to 23g/km. Nonetheless, it remains in the 8% BIK tax bracket.