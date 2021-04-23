BACK TO ALL NEWS
Oxfordshire firm reveals 371bhp Porsche 964 911 restomod

Air-cooled 911 gets bespoke body, uprated mechanicals and modern interior tech; prices start from £300,000
Felix Page
23 April 2021

The Theon Design HK002 is a fully restored and lightly upgraded take on the 964-generation Porsche 911, promising "OEM-level design, quality and manufacturing techniques with an obsessive attention to detail".

Founded by automotive designer Adam Hawley, Theon Design is an Oxfordshire-based outfit that specialises in what it calls "reimagined" versions of the 964. This latest creation is its third bespoke commission, and the second to head to a customer in Hong Kong, hence the name 'HK002'.

The HK002 is based on an original 964-gen 911 that was stripped back to bare metal before being upgraded as part of a comprehensive restoration process. 

Most obviously, the design has been tweaked to more closely resemble previous generations of the 911 and to pay homage "to the company's rich heritage". Design cues were taken, Theon says, from a range of Porsche models, past and present, including concept cars. 

The body shell is actually a bespoke item, with unique moulds created using a digital scanning process. The 'long hood' is inspired by the earliest 911s, while the wider arches take inspiration from later cars. 

Most body elements are made from hand-beaten steel, but the bumpers and spoiler are carbonfibre items supplied by "an F1 supplier". Future commissions can be specified with a shell constructed entirely using carbonfibre, Theon said. 

One modern design influence of note are the electrically adjustable aluminium wing mirrors, which are said to be inspired by the limited-run 991 911 Speedster from 2018.

Theon offers a choice of engines ranging in capacity from 3.6 to 4.0 litres, and with the option of a turbocharger. The HK002's 3.8-litre air-cooled flat six goes without forced aspiration, and produces 371bhp and 300lb ft - significantly more than the original-specification 964 engine.

Upgrades include independent throttle bodies, ported heads and a lightened, balanced bottom end. The barrels and pistons are performance items from Mahle, while Texas firm Carrillo supplied the custom rods and camshafts.

A six-speed manual gearbox from the later 993-generation 911 features, while ride height has been dropped courtesy of a KW performance suspension package. Theon promises a near 50:50 weight distribution, too, with the power steering and air conditioning systems mounted lower in the car. 

Inside, the HK002 gets Recaro sport seats and is marked out from a standard 911 with exposed carbonfibre and a custom-stitched Nardi steering wheel. Despite the retro design, modern upgrades including a reversing camera, stereo unit and wireless charger are subtly integrated into the dashboard. 

Theon's commissions are available from £300,000, with each car different from the last and taking around 18 months to build. 

