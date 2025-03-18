Audi is considering a new halo model that rekindles the spirit of some of its most iconic sports cars - and the original TT is cited as a key potential source of inspiration.
Having retired the TT and R8 supercar in the past 18 months, Audi is currently without a dedicated two-door sports car in its line up for the first time in decades. But CEO Gernot Döllner has suggested that a re-entry into this segment could form part of an extensive overhaul of the company’s product line-up and positioning.
Asked at the company’s 2024 financial results presentation whether he would consider re-adding a sports car to the brand’s portfolio, Döllner said: “For sure. That's part of the brand's DNA, and we have to find the right way, timing wise, to integrate it into our portfolio.”
He suggested it wouldn't be appropriate to hint at a portfolio expansion while the company is in the midst of a wide-reaching restructuring programme that includes 7500 job cuts but said he has a "broad view on where Audi should be and where Audi is heading - and thinking in that direction, sports cars are an integral part of such a set-up".
He emphasised the important role that sports cars have played in Audi's past, citing 1980's four-wheel-drive Quattro as a car that "really started a new era of automotive".
He also highlighted the continued relevance of cars like the aluminium-based second-generation A8 and efficiency-focused A2 supermini on Audi's current line-up.
But he also mentioned the original TT as a car of particular importance and said Audi's new design boss, Massimo Frascella (who arrived in Ingolstadt last year following a long career at JLR), is a particular fan of the late-1990s coupé.
Add your comment