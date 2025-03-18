"I've discussed that car so much with Massimo. That was an inspirational car for his whole career. When he was a young designer at Giugiaro, he took a day off when the TT was launched in Italy, went to the Audi dealer in Milan and sat in the showroom for a day just looking at the car.

"The absolutely fantastic aspect is that it seems that he somehow had Audi in his mind for his whole career. Now is the time to let Audi out of the mind of Massimo Frascella."

Notably, Frascella was heavily involved in the rebirth of the Land Rover Defender in his previous role, which nods to the legacy of its long-running 4x4 namesake while embracing a modern, minimalist new design ethos. Döllner believes this approach to styling makes him a logical fit at Audi.

"I would say he tries to optimise as much as possible, to take everything away that you don't need for the expression, and I think that's a unique talent."

Notably, minimalism and functional design are defining tenets of the Bauhaus art movement that so heavily influenced the original TT, suggesting that some of that car's defining characteristics could be reinterpreted for a new age.

However, Döllner was emphatic that "you can't copy your past" as a car manufacturer, saying: "You really have to analyse what the essence of Audi is and use the essence to come up with something absolutely new."

"These copies of successful cars of the past are definitely the wrong way," he added, although he did say it was "thinkable" that Audi could bring back some historic model names.

The TT was launched in 1998 and sold more than 650,000 units across three generations over a 25-year production run, which came to a close in November 2023 with no successor in the frame.

The V10-engined R8 supercar retired soon after, leaving Audi with no two-door coupés in its line-up for the first time since the Quattro was launched in 1980.

Even if Audi is planning a return to the sports car segment, however, it isn't expected to be for some time. The firm's immediate priorities – following a turbulent 2024 in which its volumes reduced and its profit margin was squashed – are to bring a "future-proof" software architecture to market, benefitting from the Volkswagen Group's new joint venture with Rivian, and to successfully ramp up production of crucial new models (including the A5, A6, Q3 and Q5) in 2025.