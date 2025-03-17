BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi to cut 7500 jobs in Germany amid cost cutting measures

German firm says agreement with unions will give it flexibility to thrive in EV transition

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
17 March 2025

Audi will cut 7500 jobs in Germany by the end of 2029 as part of a major cost-reduction initiative aimed at saving more than €1 billion (£860 million) annually. 

The Ingolstadt-based company reached the decision after extensive negotiations with employee representatives. Audi said that the new agreement with the works council will ensure it is “robust and flexible for the transition to electric mobility”.

Initially, discussions considered a larger reduction of up to 12,000 positions. However, the final plan focuses on eliminating jobs primarily in administrative and non-production areas. 

