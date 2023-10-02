BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ora Funky Cat gains bigger battery for 260 miles of range
Why do Chinese cars cost so much more in Europe?

Ora Funky Cat gains bigger battery for 260 miles of range

Limited range-topping special edition is available in limited numbers for £33,795
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
2 October 2023

The Ora Funky Cat – a quirky Volkswagen ID 3 rival from Chinese firm Great Wall Motor – has gained a larger battery for an improved range.

Already available with a 48kWh battery and 193 miles of range, the electric hatchback can now also be selected with a 63kWh unit to offer 260 miles of range, according to the WLTP test cycle. 

The so-equipped First Edition+ model is priced at £33,795, an £1800 increase over the standard Funky Cat. 

It also gains features such as heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and parking assistance. Buyers also get unique badges, mats and keys.

However, the First Edition+ will be limited, at least initially, with just 50 examples available in the UK. Orders will be taken from 12 October. 

The First Edition+ is the first of a series of planned updates for the Funky Cat, Ora says. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also in testing and should soon become available across the range through a software update. 

The EV entered the UK market in Autumn of last year in limited First Edition guise, with a 48kWh battery giving it a range of 193 miles.

Standard equipment on all cars includes adaptive cruise control, a 360deg camera, LED headlights, 18in alloy wheels, wireless phone charging and wired smartphone mirroring. 

Four paint colours were available from launch – green, black, red and grey – each with the option of a contrasting roof. 

With its bigger battery, the Funky Cat offers more than double the range of the similarly priced Mazda MX-30 and slightly more than even the top-rung Renault Zoe. A mid-rung 58kWh option with a 209-mile range will also be available eventually.

All cars are capable of charging at 80kW from a CCS fast charger, while 6.6kW single-phase and three-phase 11kW AC charging are standard on all models.

Power is sent to a motor on the front axle – a drivetrain configuration that Ora bosses believe will aid the car’s popularity on wet UK roads.

The motor makes 169bhp and 184lb ft of torque, which sends the Funky Cat from 0-30mph in 3.8sec, 0-62mph in 8.5sec and on to a top speed of 99mph.

The Funky Cat measures 4235mm long by 1825mm wide and 1596mm high, making it a close dimensional match for the ID 3, while a wheelbase of 2650mm means even six-foot-tall adults can sit comfortably in the rear. 

Great Wall’s ultimate goal is to sell 50,000 Funky Cats per year in the UK, with another model to follow next year and eventually building a comprehensive line-up comprising both hatchbacks and SUVs, some of which are already on sale in China.

scrap 29 May 2022

Facial recognition tech in a Chinese car? Oh boy... being spied on by Google, Amazon and our own security services not enough for ya?

Peter Cavellini 29 May 2022
scrap wrote:

Facial recognition tech in a Chinese car? Oh boy... being spied on by Google, Amazon and our own security services not enough for ya?

If we didn't have these World problems we might not have needed all this monitoring.

Will86 28 May 2022
I share the concerns of others about buying a car from China. We're already too reliant on China for many of our goods and when you also consider the Chinese government's human rights record and their intent to increase their global power, contributing financially to their economy seems unwise and unethical.
Enigma5340 28 May 2022

Yet another tragic, Chinese deathtrap wheelie-bin. Hats off to them for hammering the final nail in the coffin by calling it the Ora Funky Cat. 

