Ora Funky Cat gains bigger battery for 260 miles of range

The Ora Funky Cat – a quirky Volkswagen ID 3 rival from Chinese firm Great Wall Motor – has gained a larger battery for an improved range.

Already available with a 48kWh battery and 193 miles of range, the electric hatchback can now also be selected with a 63kWh unit to offer 260 miles of range, according to the WLTP test cycle.

The so-equipped First Edition+ model is priced at £33,795, an £1800 increase over the standard Funky Cat.

It also gains features such as heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and parking assistance. Buyers also get unique badges, mats and keys.

However, the First Edition+ will be limited, at least initially, with just 50 examples available in the UK. Orders will be taken from 12 October.

The First Edition+ is the first of a series of planned updates for the Funky Cat, Ora says. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also in testing and should soon become available across the range through a software update.

The EV entered the UK market in Autumn of last year in limited First Edition guise, with a 48kWh battery giving it a range of 193 miles.

Standard equipment on all cars includes adaptive cruise control, a 360deg camera, LED headlights, 18in alloy wheels, wireless phone charging and wired smartphone mirroring.

Four paint colours were available from launch – green, black, red and grey – each with the option of a contrasting roof.

With its bigger battery, the Funky Cat offers more than double the range of the similarly priced Mazda MX-30 and slightly more than even the top-rung Renault Zoe. A mid-rung 58kWh option with a 209-mile range will also be available eventually.

All cars are capable of charging at 80kW from a CCS fast charger, while 6.6kW single-phase and three-phase 11kW AC charging are standard on all models.