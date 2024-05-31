Omoda launches in the UK, taking pre-reservations for two SUVs

Chinese giant Chery has launched its Omoda brand in the UK, taking pre-reservations for its first two cars and planning to rapidly expand its UK dealer network.

Omoda is initially selling two SUVs here: the petrol-engined Omoda 5 and its electric equivalent, the Omoda E5.

The brand said the first UK-specification 5 had left the production line at its factory in Wuhu, China.

The 5 is roughly the size of the Nissan Qashqai. It’s expected to rival the likes of the MG ZS and Hyundai Kona, being powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 187bhp.

The E5 has a 204bhp electric motor and a 61kWh battery, which offers around 257 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle.

A brief drive in the E5 earlier this year suggested a real-world range of around 228 miles. It can charge at rates of up to 80kW, meaning its battery can get from 30-80% in 28 minutes.

When it arrives in the UK, the E5 will likely rival electric SUVs such as the KGM (formerly Ssangyong) Korando e-Motion and MG ZS EV.

Prices for both Omodas will be revealed imminently, and the first 5 and E5 deliveries are expected in August this year.

For now, we can speculate the petrol 5 will start at around £25,000, while the EV will be slightly more expensive, at around £33,500.

Both SUVs have been awarded a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.

Omoda hopes to launch several other cars in the UK over the next few years. The 9 mid-sized SUV is planned for UK sale later in 2024, then the sleek 7 and 3 SUVs will join it in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Omoda and its Chery sister brand Jaecoo will sell cars in the UK through a network of 70 joint-branded franchised dealerships, which is set to increase to 100 by the end of 2024.