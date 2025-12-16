BACK TO ALL NEWS
Official: EU scraps 2035 new ICE car sales ban
Official: EU scraps 2035 new ICE car sales ban

European Commission's major reversal comes after intensive lobbying by governments and car makers

16 December 2025

Combustion cars will be allowed to remain on sale after 2035 in the European Union under major changes put forward by the continent’s top legislators.

The lifeline to car makers follows intensive lobbying from European governments and some of the industry’s biggest marques, including Volkswagen, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Stellantis.

The European Commission (EC)’s new, more lenient rules amend the total ban of new combustion cars that was due to come into force from 2035. The rules will need formal approval from the European Parliament.

Under the proposals, total tailpipe CO2 emissions from that year must be reduced by 90% – rather than 100%, compared to 2021. The previous 100% level effectively banned the sales of non-EVs from 2035.

The Commission said that this allows hybrids and combustion vehicles to remain on sale past 2035. 

It noted, however, that the remaining 10% of the emissions reduction will now need to be offset by the use of biofuels, e-fuels, and Europe-made low-carbon steel. Meanwhile, small electric cars built in Europe will be given extra credit towards emissions targets to encourage manufacturers to produce them.

In what capacity these will be used or sold has yet to be detailed, but the proposals suggest that car makers that use 'green' steel to manufacture their cars will be given extra credits towards hitting their emission targets. 

The Commission noted that missing targets will result in fines that could run into the billions.

Notably, the proposals do not include an end date for the sale of combustion-powered vehicles meaning they could continue to be sold indefinitely.

The proposals do put an emphasis on setting stiffer emission targets for corporate vehicle fleets. EU member states would be required to set a target for a "specific share" of new corporate car and van registrations by large corporations to be zero-emission by 2030. It says this will boost EV uptake while making low- and zero-emission vehicles more available for private buyers who tend to do lower mileages. That specific share, or the defintion of a large corporation, has yet to be outlined.

These laws are expected to be quickly brought into law once they are presented to EU member states early next year.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “Innovation. Clean mobility. Competitiveness. This year, these were top priorities in our intense dialogues with automotive sector, civil society organisations and stakeholders. 

“And today, we are addressing them all together. As technology rapidly transforms mobility and geopolitics reshapes global competition, Europe remains at the forefront of the global clean transition.” 

Stéphane Séjourné, the Commission’s executive vice-president for prosperity and industrial strategy, called the changes “a lifeline for the European automotive industry”. 

He added: “We are pulling every lever at our disposal – simplification, flexibility, European preference, targeted support and innovation. Together, these measures are our commitment to restoring Europe’s industrial leadership while leading the global transition on climate.”

Rather than CO2 targets, the UK operates its own Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, requiring an increasing percentage of a manufacturer's vehicle sales to be zero-emission. There has been no indication those rules – which would still ban the sale of non-zero emission cars from 2035 – will change, but the EU pushback is likely to up pressure on the government to do so.

The UK has a much higher EV adoption rate than the EU, albeit still below the government-mandated target (28% for 2025).

TStag 16 December 2025

The UK should not move the deadline but they should instead seek to make themselves attractive to Chinese car makers coming here. In addition if we soften on this our own car makers won't adapt quickly enough and might die anyway.

Theley 16 December 2025

Once more we will see the ill informed spouting off about the little they know about EVs and indeed the polluting efuels and biofuels they seem to want to promote.

With this move by the EU the oil industry will have seen that their lobbying and constant drip feeding of lies to the media has paid off.  Even the announcement that the EU wants to stil reduce CO2 and still promote EVs will get watered down again later with some other lame excuse. 

I will stick with driving EVs as will most people who have already seen how much better they are then old technology.  Hopefully others who can see the evidence will follow.

 

LP in Brighton 16 December 2025
This isn’t a massive U turn since it is only a proposal which affects 10% of the market - and these cars will be slightly specialist ones requiring the use of European produced low-carbon steel and (probably expensive) biofuels or e-fuels. In any event there may not be a demand for such cars by then…

