Combustion cars will be allowed to remain on sale after 2035 in the European Union under major changes put forward by the continent’s top legislators.

The lifeline to car makers follows intensive lobbying from European governments and some of the industry’s biggest marques, including Volkswagen, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Stellantis.

The European Commission (EC)’s new, more lenient rules amend the total ban of new combustion cars that was due to come into force from 2035. The rules will need formal approval from the European Parliament.

Under the proposals, total tailpipe CO2 emissions from that year must be reduced by 90% – rather than 100%, compared to 2021. The previous 100% level effectively banned the sales of non-EVs from 2035.

The Commission said that this allows hybrids and combustion vehicles to remain on sale past 2035.

It noted, however, that the remaining 10% of the emissions reduction will now need to be offset by the use of biofuels, e-fuels, and Europe-made low-carbon steel. Meanwhile, small electric cars built in Europe will be given extra credit towards emissions targets to encourage manufacturers to produce them.

In what capacity these will be used or sold has yet to be detailed, but the proposals suggest that car makers that use 'green' steel to manufacture their cars will be given extra credits towards hitting their emission targets.

The Commission noted that missing targets will result in fines that could run into the billions.

Notably, the proposals do not include an end date for the sale of combustion-powered vehicles meaning they could continue to be sold indefinitely.

The proposals do put an emphasis on setting stiffer emission targets for corporate vehicle fleets. EU member states would be required to set a target for a "specific share" of new corporate car and van registrations by large corporations to be zero-emission by 2030. It says this will boost EV uptake while making low- and zero-emission vehicles more available for private buyers who tend to do lower mileages. That specific share, or the defintion of a large corporation, has yet to be outlined.

These laws are expected to be quickly brought into law once they are presented to EU member states early next year.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “Innovation. Clean mobility. Competitiveness. This year, these were top priorities in our intense dialogues with automotive sector, civil society organisations and stakeholders.