BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nyobolt to begin EV battery production by 2026
UP NEXT
Mercedes-Benz C111 returns as vision of electric supercars

Nyobolt to begin EV battery production by 2026

Cambridge firm's batteries can fully charge in six minutes; production planned for automotive industry
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
16 June 2023

UK battery tech company Nyobolt has confirmed plans to begin EV battery production by 2026 and will open a new assembly line at its production facility in Asia next January.

The Cambridge-based firm says it will start larger-volume production of its rapid-charging batteries within the next 18 months. Eventually, Nyobolt says, it will target battery production in the UK. 

Nyobolt currently has battery applications confirmed for the robotics industry and its sights are set on the automotive sector. The firm says machine downtime can be decreased by “90%” thanks to its advanced battery technology. 

Related articles

According to Nyobolt, the battery itself can be fully charged in six minutes, with an 80% charge achievable in four minutes. The technology was demonstrated recently on the Callum-designed Nyobolt concept car, which is essentially a Lotus Elise S1 redesigned for the 21st century

Steve Hutchins, vice president of operations and engineering at Nyobolt, said: “We’re talking to automotive customers with potential key dates in 2026/2027, but even if we could make the technology today, in that volume, it’s still a three-year programme to get into a car. 

“If a customer wants that technology, what he means is he wants it in three years' time. We’ve got some OEMs testing our battery technology and they’re very excited by the results.” 

Against the backdrop of strong confidence for automotive applications, deliveries of Nyobolt’s batteries to its industrial customers in the mining, industrial automation and off-road heavy equipment sectors will begin in the middle of next year.

The firm says it is already making “thousands of [battery] cells a week” using its advanced anode technology, which delivers 10 times more charging power than a conventional battery while still being fully recyclable.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lotus Elise

Lotus Elise

Is the Lotus Elise still the last word in open-top British sports car fun?

Read our review
Back to top

With a focus on the anode in lieu of the cathode, the battery uses low electrical resistance cells, so when current goes through them, they don't get hot and, as a result, don’t degrade as quickly. “Tens of thousands” of units are earmarked for production next year.

Car Review
Lotus Elise
Lotus Elise
Read our full road test review
Read more

Nyobolt CEO Sai Shivareddy said the firm is not focusing on energy density as other manufacturers are. Its approach is to optimise existing technology and provide enough range with a short charge time, as opposed to maximising range at the expense of time spent at the plug.

Nyobolt’s teams of 50 people in the UK and 30 in Boston are responsible for anode research and cell design respectively. A small team in Asia is responsible for cell manufacturing, with battery manufacturing destined for the UK. 

used Lotus Elise cars for sale

Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 Euro 6 2dr
2017
£39,950
19,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Elise 1.8 S 20th Edition Euro 5 2dr
2015
£38,950
13,500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus ELISE 1.8 Cup 250 Euro 6 2dr
2019
£52,995
4,226miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 Euro 6 2dr
2021
£45,990
2,559miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 Euro 6 2dr
2019
£43,900
2,396miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 Euro 6 2dr
2018
£42,999
6,339miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 240 Final Edition Euro 6 2dr
2021
£49,950
2,194miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus ELISE 1.8 S Touring Euro 4 2dr
2014
£36,995
26,401miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Elise 1.8 Cup 250 Final Edition Euro 6 2dr
2021
£65,250
62miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Next
Prev
View all 39 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives