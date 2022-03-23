BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan presents six-model line-up in push for electric mobility

The firm will stop selling pure-ICE models from next year with a range led by three EVs and three hybrids
23 March 2022

Nissan has revealed an updated electrified model line-up specifically for Europe, consisting of three hybrids and three all-electric models. 

The line-up will form the start of the company Ambition 2030 strategy, under which it will extend its range with 23 new models, including 15 new all-electric vehicles, by the end of the decade. Part of the commitment involves investment in battery tech and factories around the world.

The firm will axe new pure-internal-combustion models from next year, following its decision to stop investing in tech to meet Euro 7 emissions regulations. It expects 75% of its overall sales mix to consist of electrified models by the end of 2026.

Nissan's hybrid range will consist of the Juke Hybrid, which features a 92bhp 1.6-litre engine mated to a 48bhp electric motor, and new e-Power variants of the Qashqai and X-Trail

Meanwhile, the Leaf will continue to lead the firm’s all-electric offerings, before the arrival of the Ariya SUV later this year. They will both be joined by the Townstar, the brand’s MPV, which offers up to 177 miles of range. 

Guillaume Cartier, chairperson for Nissan Europe, said: “Nissan is charging towards an electrified future, with Europe leading the way. We have established a clear direction through Ambition 2030, and with our new electrified line-up, we are truly paving the way to a sustainable future.  

"Leveraging our global presence and Alliance partnerships, this is a landmark moment for Nissan in Europe with the arrival of our most comprehensive product offering to date."

Nissan says it will also develop a “comprehensive EV energy ecosystem” with the goal of optimising and expanding battery energy management. Its “flagship manufacturing ecosystem” will be based in Sunderland and will be powered by renewables.

