Nissan Navara update brings new gearbox and added kit

Nissan has updated its Navara NP300 pick-up for 2020, with increased connectivity and a new six-speed gearbox among the chief changes.

On sale from 1 July in the UK, the refreshed Navara range is available from £21,850 excluding VAT for the entry-level King Chassis Cab Visia, rising to £31,125 for the Double Cab N-Guard with an optional seven-speed automatic gearbox. 

Multi-link rear suspension, previously equipped on top-spec models, is now fitted as standard to all variants, raising the pick-up’s rear by 25mm and increasing the payload capacity by up to 46kg. Nissan also says the suspension revisions promote a more “comfortable and dynamic ‘car-like’ driving feel”. 

The Navara’s entry-level 2.3-litre diesel engine has been given a second turbocharger, taking total power output from 158bhp to 161bhp, and good for a torque figure of 313lb ft. The engine now conforms to impending Euro 6d-temp emissions regulations, which will apply to all new cars registered in Europe from 1 September 2019. 

The Navara’s six-speed manual gearbox now features longer gear ratios and a shorter shift pattern, allowing for quicker changes and enhanced efficiency. 

Nissan has also upgraded the Navara’s brakes, claiming that 4mm larger front brake discs and bigger brake boosters have increased braking force by 40% and reduced the model’s overall stopping distance. 

Styling has been largely unchanged, but the addition of new 17in and 18in alloy wheel designs to the range, alongside new black headlight trim, sets the model apart from pre-facelift examples. 

Changes inside are subtle, but fitted as standard from mid-range N-Connecta trim upwards is Nissan’s latest connectivity system, an 8in touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and the ability to lock/unlock the Navara, configure the sat-nav and check fluid levels via an associated smartphone app. 

The Navara was Nissan’s best-selling pick up in 2018, with 231,435 units sold worldwide – a 6% increase on 2017’s sales figures.

