Nissan Navara update brings new gearbox and added kit

Nissan has updated its Navara NP300 pick-up for 2020, with increased connectivity and a new six-speed gearbox among the chief changes.

On sale from 1 July in the UK, the refreshed Navara range is available from £21,850 excluding VAT for the entry-level King Chassis Cab Visia, rising to £31,125 for the Double Cab N-Guard with an optional seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Multi-link rear suspension, previously equipped on top-spec models, is now fitted as standard to all variants, raising the pick-up’s rear by 25mm and increasing the payload capacity by up to 46kg. Nissan also says the suspension revisions promote a more “comfortable and dynamic ‘car-like’ driving feel”.

The Navara’s entry-level 2.3-litre diesel engine has been given a second turbocharger, taking total power output from 158bhp to 161bhp, and good for a torque figure of 313lb ft. The engine now conforms to impending Euro 6d-temp emissions regulations, which will apply to all new cars registered in Europe from 1 September 2019.