Nio ET5: Europe-bound Tesla Model 3 rival gets estate

The electric Nio ET5, arriving in the UK later this year, is tipped to be joined by an estate variant revealed today in the latest round of Chinese government registry filings.

The model, set to make its public debut at next month’s Shanghai motor show, is thought to be the one teased by CEO William Li, who said the Tesla Model 3-rivalling ET5 “and another” also suited in size to the UK will arrive by the end of 2023.

Like the ET5, which will be Nio’s debut entry into the UK market, the estate will be exclusively leased via a subscription model, rather than being sold.

The subscription model has proven successful for Chinese brand Lynk&Co, owned by Geely, in establishing itself in select mainstream European markets.

A big selling point of Nio’s cars will be its battery-swapping technology, allowing owners to change their depleted battery at swap stations – scores are planned to be opened in the UK – for a fully charged one in around five minutes rather than plugging them in.

The estate, which goes on sale in China in June, is also planned to be offered in a number of other European markets, including Denmark, Germany, Holland and Norway, by the end of the year.

The stretched ET5 builds on the standard model with a new-look rear aimed at providing it with added space and versatility.

Visually, the estate shares the same front-end look as the ET5 saloon through to B-pillars. The rear adopts a longer roofline and heavily angled tailgate housing a full-width tail lamp.