Newey to finish RB17 hypercar before leaving Red Bull

The Red Bull RB17 will be revealed later this year, and Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey will stay at Milton Keynes to "focus on final development and delivery" of the hypercar.
Powered by a mild-hybrid V8 engine producing an eye-watering 1250bhp, the RB17 has been described by Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) CEO Christian Horner as “Newey unleashed”.
It will now become Newey's primary focus following his decision to immediately step back from Formula 1 design duties and leave Red Bull altogether in early 2025.
Newey will "remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion", Red Bull said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 65-year-old had long wished to build a car unfettered by sporting regulations or road car legislation, hence RBAT's latest in-house project.
Due for delivery in 2025, the RB17 has been designed with a minimum of compromises and is aimed primarily at track-day applications.
Horner previously told Autocar that the closed-roof hypercar could be made road-legal should owners wish to convert them to meet local traffic regulations.
A limited production run of 50 units, built at the rate of 15 per year, is planned. Most of them have already been sold.
The RB17 is said to be a natural progression from the Newey-designed Aston Martin Valkyrie, which is now with customers after a lengthy gestation.
Asked how the RB17 came about, Horner told Autocar: “Adrian wanted to do a car [for us] back in 2014, and at that point in time, we found a route through that by doing all the design work for the Valkyrie in partnership with Aston Martin.
“[The] Valkyrie is a stunning vehicle and I’m sure it will be a great success, but you’re always learning, whether in Formula 1 or on the advanced technologies side.
Fifty units at $5 million each, that'll help the F1 team,and they're all spoken for already, bought purely on who designed it? ,an investment?, most will never see the road,won't be thrashed down a runway,what would impress me is if they could drive upside down!, there's no way a car is worth that amount of cash, the design won't influence all car design either, maybe more designers should look at making transportation for the masses better cheaper because cars just now ain't cheap and people aren't getting paid enough.
Actually they are not sold out.
Ha ha!, oh they will all sell,but, 8 guess it must be nice to have a car collection with some of the current exotica out there.
What is there to ha ha about, it says they're not all sold whereas you stated they were all sold.
It's going to be amazing but it's also going to arrive after the current economic boom, in a saturated hypecar market. Hope it doesn't tank.
I seem to remember that Gordon Murray was designing a people car, a car for the masses, a city runabout, what did he do?, yep, he built a Hypercar!