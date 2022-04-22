New Xpeng P5 EV: Chinese Tesla Model 3 rival lands in Europe

Reservations for the new Xpeng P5 saloon are now being taken in selected European markets as the Chinese firm continues to build on an ambitious expansion strategy aimed at establishing itself at the forefront of the EV ranks.

The third model from the company is set to follow the Xpeng G3 SUV and larger Xpeng P7 saloon into Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden later this year as a rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 with a starting price of €48,000 (£39,898).

Sporting a more mainstream appearance than Xpeng’s first two models, the four-door P5 offers seating for up to five and 510 litres of luggage space.

It's also claimed to have a drag coefficient of 0.223Cd, making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient cars in its class.

Models bound for Europe receive Xpeng’s proprietary Xpilot 2.5 driver-assistance system. It foregoes the lidar-based features found in Chinese models available with the more advanced Xpilot 3.5 system but retains five high-definition millimetre-wave radar units, 12 ultrasonic wave sensors, four driving cameras and a further nine high-perception cameras.

Powered by a single electric motor developing 208bhp and 229lb ft of torque, the front-wheel-drive P5 has an official 0-62mph time of 7.3sec and limited 93mph top speed.

The new volume-market Xpeng model is based on the same dedicated EV platform as the G3.

In European specification, it receives a 66.0kWh lithium ion battery that's claimed to provide a range of up to 289 miles on the WLTP test procedure.