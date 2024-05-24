New VW Golf GTI Clubsport to be unveiled at Nürburgring 24 Hours

The refreshed Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport will be unveiled at next week's Nürburgring 24 Hours race, sporting a new, meaner-looking face.

Track-honed, and fitted with lowered sport-tuned suspension, the hot hatchback will also be the first UK-market VW to have an illuminated front badge – thanks to a recent local law change.

The flagship of the VW Golf GTI range is powered by the new Golf’s reworked turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, rated at 262bhp in the standard GTI.

VW has yet to disclose power figures for the Clubsport, but the hatch isn't expected to output any more power than the current car’s 296bhp and 295lb ft. This would, then, still leave it short of the rivalling Honda Civic Type R’s 310bhp.

If any extra power is forthcoming, expect it to be achieved by clever tweaks to the four-cylinder engine, such as the current Clubsport’s different turbo and revised cooling over the previous GTI.

Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and fitted with a new electronically controlled front differential – details of which are still under wraps – the hatch is expected to slightly better its predecessor's 5.6sec 0-62mph time. The Civic's 5.2sec is likely to be the target.

Although still camouflaged before its official unveiling, the Clubsport is visually a raunchier offering than its already sporty GTI sibling.

The main changes are at the front, with squatter headlights, a lowered nose and reworked grille design all giving it a rather angry demeanour.

Elsewhere, as before, the Clubsport has a roof-mounted spoiler, reshaped rear end, and a new tail-light design. Sill extensions are fitted to give the car a more planted presence on the road.

It also gets a new leather sports steering wheel, track-focused infotainment system and optional 19in Warmenau3 forged alloys, which weigh just 8kg per wheel.