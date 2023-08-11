New Volkswagen Golf at CES with big cabin improvements

Volkswagen is “just a few weeks away” from unwrapping the long-awaited ‘Mk8.5’ Golf hatchback, which promises high-profile usability improvements, upgraded powertrains and a host of new technology.
Previewed with a camouflaged prototype – in hot GTI guise – at CES in Las Vegas, the updated Golf will be available for pre-order in the spring, around four years after the current car arrived in dealerships.
Importantly, 2024 also marks 50 years since the Golf replaced the Beetle as Volkswagen’s core model.
Since then, more than 37 million examples have been sold globally, making it comfortably the 86-year-old company’s – and Europe’s – best-selling car of all time.
This latest iteration, while not radically different in its overall design, is charged with renewing and sustaining the appeal of the eighth-generation Golf until it is replaced by the electric-only Mk9 at the end of the decade.
Chief among the upgrades for 2024 will be a revised interior, which majors on improvements to ergonomics, quality and functionality – areas in which VW has admitted its current cars fall short.
Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar last year that widespread criticism of the interiors of its current cars – including the Golf – “definitely did a lot of damage” to the brand, which the firm is looking to rectify with a new approach to cockpit design.
To that end, the new Golf features a redesigned dashboard, which now houses a larger, 12.9in central infotainment display, working in tandem with a 10.4in digital instrument cluster and running the latest generation of VW’s MIB infotainment platform.
The new MIB system, first introduced on the ID 3 and ID 7 EVs, brings improved menu structures, faster processing speeds and higher-resolution displays in response to criticisms that the outgoing system was slow to wake up and difficult to use on the move.
Well, as you can see the last post was August 23' ,and, apart from the disenchanted posters having there go at Autocar page content , there's no dyed in the Wool Golf enthusiasts putting up any positive feedback of this half hearted attempt ar reviving the Golf and the GTi which was there iconic model.
Wow, if you needed to know how irrelevent Autocar has become then look no further than this article. Only 14 comments/posts about what has been, and still is, one of the car enthusiasts stalwarts still left. Autocar doing a Playboy!
Could it be that the i4 is killing off the popularity of the Golf?, the Golf is rapidly becoming the elder statesman of VW brand?
Peter, it has been nice reading your comments over the years, I regret to say that I am at the end of my tether with Autocar's continual freefall into obscurity, and will thus be departing this forum very shortly. I think many people who posted their displeasure at the way Autocar was going have been ignored, and consequently left to other pastures. Sad for me, I remember back in the day each Wednesday morning before I went to work eagerly buying the weekly copy of Autocar to get the latest news.
Boris, you will be a sad loss to this place if you stop posting, however i can totally understand your comments. There is so little of interest from Autocar these days, its a wonder they are still going. I live in hope they will change and go back to those good days you refer to, and i remember doing exactly the same on Wednesday mornings