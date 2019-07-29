New Vauxhall Astra: UK prices and specifications revealed

Vauxhall has revealed prices and specification details for its revised Astra, which will be available to order from £18,885 on 1 August.
Launched in 2015, the current Astra is one of the older models in Vauxhall’s line-up, meaning it was designed and engineered under General Motors ownership before the brand was taken over by the PSA Group. It's not possible to install the French firm's engines in the car's platform, so separate units bespoke to the Astra have been brought in.
The overhauled range kicks off with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 108bhp, 128bhp and 143bhp forms. The first variant makes 143lb ft of torque, while the latter two put out 166lb ft. All are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and achieve between 51.4mpg and 54.3mpg on the WLTP test cycle.
Also available - and not from the usual PSA stable - is a 1.4-litre three-cylinder also putting out 143bhp, but with torque up to 174lb ft, mated exclusively to a seven-step CVT automatic transmission. The diesels are 1.5-litre units making 103bhp and 119bhp. They come mated to a six-speed manual or new nine-speed automatic gearbox, with the most frugal variant officially getting up to 64.2mpg.
The range opens at £18,885 for SE trim, with a choice of all three engines and transmissions. SE prices rise to £21,985 for a car equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and the nine-speed automatic gearbox.
The Astra hatchback can be specified in six further trim levels, with prices ranging from £19,585 for Business Edition Nav to £29,310 for range-topping Ultimate Nav trim with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and automatic gearbox.
"is a 1.4-litre three-cylinder "?
Limited choice, are you sure Autocar. This now means there's no 4 pot petrol Astra available only a 1.2 and 1.4 3 pot
Even if Autocar have got it wrong does this mean the biggest manual petrol is now a 1.2 :- thanks for nothing PSA.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
scotty5
Where have they gone?
I know this doesn't bode well for Ellesmere Port but whilst I see many many new Focus's, I'm not sure I've seen a 19 plate Astra on the road. I've just had a look at top 10 best selling cars in UK for 2019 and there is no mention of the Astra. I can't remember Astra ever being outside the UK top 10.
Unfortuantely I'm driving a rental car at the moment, but when collecting it I did notice the lack of Astras, a car that used to dominate this sector. If the rental firms are no longer buying, what future does the Astra have?
Straff
scotty5 wrote:
I think they've moved a way from car rental work, Scotty. It's the usual case; they're better off selling fewer cars at a higher margin.
Will86
Minimum necessary
Vauxhall could have gone a lot further with this update - the exterior styling has always been underwhelming to my eyes and would have benefited from a more substantial upgrade. Instead PSA have focused on ways to cut costs by dropping their own engines in. Not necessarily a bad thing as the PSA units are good but as the existing Astra engines were also good, I'm unsure whether this will help sales.
Cenuijmu
Will86 wrote:
The Pug diesel engines are a lot better than the old GM ones, shame people are moving away from them.
Having driven Astras for over 20 years now they have gone from terrible to pretty good as A to B cars, certainly the interior is better now than the Focus we hired which has lost it's exterior design focus years back.
More interested with the new Corsa, looks like it might be better than the Fiesta and Polo etc.
Range
Biggest attraction to me was the 1.6 Turbo 200ps which was 'plonked' in a few variations. It's like you've either a 1.2 3 pot or a top of range 2.0 250ps engine in this segment these days
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Thekrankis
So boring....
....no one can even be bothered to slag it off.....
rhwilton
Still the best looking
Still the best looking in the class by quite a long way. The new Focus is hideous with those ugly folds along the side.
