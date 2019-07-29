New Vauxhall Astra: UK prices and specifications revealed

Vauxhall has revealed prices and specification details for its revised Astra, which will be available to order from £18,885 on 1 August.

Launched in 2015, the current Astra is one of the older models in Vauxhall’s line-up, meaning it was designed and engineered under General Motors ownership before the brand was taken over by the PSA Group. It's not possible to install the French firm's engines in the car's platform, so separate units bespoke to the Astra have been brought in.

The overhauled range kicks off with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 108bhp, 128bhp and 143bhp forms. The first variant makes 143lb ft of torque, while the latter two put out 166lb ft. All are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and achieve between 51.4mpg and 54.3mpg on the WLTP test cycle.

Also available - and not from the usual PSA stable - is a 1.4-litre three-cylinder also putting out 143bhp, but with torque up to 174lb ft, mated exclusively to a seven-step CVT automatic transmission. The diesels are 1.5-litre units making 103bhp and 119bhp. They come mated to a six-speed manual or new nine-speed automatic gearbox, with the most frugal variant officially getting up to 64.2mpg.

The range opens at £18,885 for SE trim, with a choice of all three engines and transmissions. SE prices rise to £21,985 for a car equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and the nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The Astra hatchback can be specified in six further trim levels, with prices ranging from £19,585 for Business Edition Nav to £29,310 for range-topping Ultimate Nav trim with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and automatic gearbox.