BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New ultra-dense CATL batteries weigh just 2kg per kWh
UP NEXT
2025 Jaguar EV to be £100,000 four-door GT with 430-mile range

New ultra-dense CATL batteries weigh just 2kg per kWh

‘Condensed’ cells could double the range of electric car batteries for the same weight
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 April 2023

Chinese battery giant CATL has launched a radical new type of cell with an energy density of 500Wh per 1kg, which could enable electric cars to use far lighter batteries and offer longer ranges.

It represents a significant advance in battery technology: the Panasonic 2170 cells used in the Tesla Model 3 are widely reported to have a density of around 260Wh per 1kg, almost half that of the new ‘condensed’ units. CATL’s Qilin battery, which recently entered mass production, has a maximum density of 255Wh per 1kg. 

An “automotive-grade” version of the new condensed cells will enter mass production by the end of this year, according to the Chinese manufacturer. Initially, the focus is on trialling the new technology in an aviation context. CATL says the new packs could enable the first electric airliner.

Related articles

"Meeting customers' requirements is the core driving force that drives technological innovation for CATL," said chief scientist Wu Kai.

The new technology could yield 100kWh battery packs weighing just 200kg, a significant reduction compared with current cells. For comparison, the 83.7kWh lithium ion battery pack fitted to the Audi E-tron GT weighs 630kg. 

Smaller, lighter battery packs open up a world of opportunities for electric car makers, creating the potential for tightly packaged urban EVs with longer ranges and lightweight sports cars, for example, and across all segments could make for a reduction in ride height and a boost in interior space. 

CATL was the world’s leading supplier for electric car batteries in 2022, according to South Korean research firm SNE research. The Chinese manufacturer sold 165.7GWh of batteries between January and November last year, tripling the output of BYD. 

It has several partnerships with EV manufacturers, including BMW (which it will supply cylindrical cells to from 2025) and Ford (which will licence CATL’s lithium-iron-phosphate technology to build cells in Michigan, US).

Advertisement

Latest Drives

kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

As such, the new condensed cells could be destined for any number of models. The initial run, however, is most likely to be used in low-volume luxury cars, with prices expected to be high as production begins to scales up.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
NavalReserve 21 April 2023
So in theory, replacing the Audi's battery with one of these with the same KwH would save over 450 kilos.

Lugging that much less weight would help increase the range.

And a bigger battery would do more for the range.

Again in theory, the new tech battery of the same weight as the old one would give you 315 KwH!

streaky 21 April 2023

Not quite sure of the meaning of the last sentence - I presume it's saying, as usual, that costs will initially be high and will reduce as production ramps up.

There's no mention of the technology, other than to say the cells are "condensed", whatever that means.  Are lithium and other rare metals of dubious ecology still being used and will there remain the risk of spontaneous fires from thermal runaway?  I don't know whether they are to be believed, but there seem to be quite a number of alarming items on Youtube concerning the latter and the suggestion that those relating to Chinese manufacturers are being hushed up.

Andrew1 21 April 2023
Every new technology needs to recover the R&D costs, first. After that, the price will lower.
bol 21 April 2023

Now this is serious, proper battery news for once. Not far off parity of weight with ICE once to take the whole driveline into account

Latest Drives

kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives