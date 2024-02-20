New Toyota Prius to go on sale priced from £37,315

The new Toyota Prius has been priced at £37,315, as it looks to regain its position as one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids in the UK after an absence.
The Prius, previously removed from sale due to higher demand for SUV models, returns to the UK with customers able to order their cars from 4 March and deliveries scheduled for July.
Two specifications of the fifth-generation hatchback will be made available: Design and Excel. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a front-mounted electric motor for a combined output of 220bhp - 99bhp more than before. Other markets have access to a 191bhp powertrain.
The new Prius has a 13.6kWh battery for an electric-only range of 54.3 miles, a step up from the 44 miles achieved by the previous car. It covers 0-62mph in 6.7sec, making it the quickest Prius to date.
The range kicks off at a shade under £37,315, which makes it slightly more expensive than a plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf (£37,040), but it does offer a much greater electric-only range.
Entry-level cars come with 17in alloys, tinted glass, a digital driver's display and dual-zone air conditioning. Top-rung Excel cars carry a £2680 premium and get 19in alloys, a digital rear-view mirror and electrically operated seats.
The new Prius is based on the latest version of the TNGA platform, which underpinned the previous-generation model, but has gained substantial modifications to improve stiffness, refinement and stability.
Join the debate
Add your comment
For that money you could get an electric car with a good range or a much nicer ICE car from a better brand. This makes no sense at all. Personally I'd buy a Tesla model 3 or an MG 4 or alternatively I'd say stuff it and buy something like a BMW or Jaguar XF.
In the interests of maintaining a European car industry I will avoid subsidised Chinese imports thanks.
For some folk (not just taxi drivers) this will work very well, although it's pricey.
Yup, another one here saying it's expensive. I have a Jan 2010 Prius, and the price list says the entry level one back then was £19090. The Bank of England inflation calculator says to multiply that by 1.47, so that means it should be £28062 now. I know this one is a plug in (which I'd rather not have), and has extra things like a touch screen (which again I don't really want), but that's a big increase. I'll probably have a look, but I'll need some convincing.
The previous generations of Prius were full/self charging hybrids, this one is a plug-in, so not really comparable. You can still have a Corolla Cross or a Corolla Estate as self-charging hybrids.
I would personally very much like a Corolla Cross Plug-In; the Rav4 Plug-In is too much for my needs and my budget.
Agreed, I'm comparing apples with pears. But it's still a big increase, and would I be prepared to pay the extra for a plug in? That's something I have to decide.
Nice car, looks good and has a range of interesting qualities.
But way too expensive for a family car for me, like most cars are now (I'm in danger of triggering the usual trolls with a vested interest in us paying ridiculous prices for cars again).
There's still a few realistically priced cars out there to be had, especially with occasional decent dealer discounts. For example, I can see brand new Suzuki Vitaras with the great 1.4 Boosterjet engine for just over £17,000 on Autotrader.
That makes this car, and others, look very expensive by comparison, and even if not a direct competitor for this car, still does everything a family car should.