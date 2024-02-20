New Toyota Prius to go on sale priced from £37,315

The new Toyota Prius has been priced at £37,315, as it looks to regain its position as one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids in the UK after an absence.

The Prius, previously removed from sale due to higher demand for SUV models, returns to the UK with customers able to order their cars from 4 March and deliveries scheduled for July.

Two specifications of the fifth-generation hatchback will be made available: Design and Excel. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a front-mounted electric motor for a combined output of 220bhp - 99bhp more than before. Other markets have access to a 191bhp powertrain.

The new Prius has a 13.6kWh battery for an electric-only range of 54.3 miles, a step up from the 44 miles achieved by the previous car. It covers 0-62mph in 6.7sec, making it the quickest Prius to date.

The range kicks off at a shade under £37,315, which makes it slightly more expensive than a plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf (£37,040), but it does offer a much greater electric-only range.

Entry-level cars come with 17in alloys, tinted glass, a digital driver's display and dual-zone air conditioning. Top-rung Excel cars carry a £2680 premium and get 19in alloys, a digital rear-view mirror and electrically operated seats.

The new Prius is based on the latest version of the TNGA platform, which underpinned the previous-generation model, but has gained substantial modifications to improve stiffness, refinement and stability.