BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Toyota Prius to go on sale priced from £37,315
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer electric estate brings 426-mile range

New Toyota Prius to go on sale priced from £37,315

Fifth-generation hybrid front-runner is the quickest Prius yet and has a 54-mile electric range
News
Jonathan BryceCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
20 February 2024

The new Toyota Prius has been priced at £37,315, as it looks to regain its position as one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids in the UK after an absence.

The Prius, previously removed from sale due to higher demand for SUV models, returns to the UK with customers able to order their cars from 4 March and deliveries scheduled for July.

Two specifications of the fifth-generation hatchback will be made available: Design and Excel. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a front-mounted electric motor for a combined output of 220bhp - 99bhp more than before. Other markets have access to a 191bhp powertrain. 

Related articles

The new Prius has a 13.6kWh battery for an electric-only range of 54.3 miles, a step up from the 44 miles achieved by the previous car. It covers 0-62mph in 6.7sec, making it the quickest Prius to date.

The range kicks off at a shade under £37,315, which makes it slightly more expensive than a plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf (£37,040), but it does offer a much greater electric-only range. 

Entry-level cars come with 17in alloys, tinted glass, a digital driver's display and dual-zone air conditioning. Top-rung Excel cars carry a £2680 premium and get 19in alloys, a digital rear-view mirror and electrically operated seats.

The new Prius is based on the latest version of the TNGA platform, which underpinned the previous-generation model, but has gained substantial modifications to improve stiffness, refinement and stability. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews

Back to top

Design-wise, the brand has aimed for a sleeker look by lowering the PHEV's maximum roof height by 50mm while still retaining a familiar wedge shape. For practicality, the highest point of the roof has moved further back so as not to intrude on rear head room.

Its overall length has been shortened by 46mm, but it has a 50mm-longer wheelbase for better rear leg room.

Inside, it has been designed with a focus on material quality and driver comfort. A 7.0in digital driver display is fitted as standard, positioned to minimise distraction while on the move, and paired with a new-generation central infotainment screen based on that from the Toyota Corolla and Toyota RAV4

On the decision to dramatically reinvent its hybrid flagship, Toyota said: "While the Prius has played a leading role in driving hybrid use, the current spread of HEVs through a wide range of models means it has reached a turning point.

"The development team decided to start from scratch and look at what the Prius needs to remain popular for the next 25 years. Based on a desire to renew the Prius itself and communicate the appeal of hybrid cars to an even wider audience, the Hybrid Reborn concept was created."

Since the Prius's launch in 1997, Toyota has sold around 5.05 million examples of it worldwide. A variation of the hybrid system it pioneered is now available in all core Toyota models on sale in the UK.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Apprentice

Jonathan is an editorial apprentice working with Autocar. He has held this position since September 2022, having graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in Geography and Business & Management before moving to London to pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, helping with social media and building his experience overall.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Toyota Prius cars for sale

Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Active CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,199
26,459miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Active CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,999
44,583miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Business Edition CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,115
52,129miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Active CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,234
56,935miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Business Edition Plus CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (15in Alloy)
2017
£12,999
103,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Business Edition Plus CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (15in Alloy)
2020
£16,495
88,322miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£5,398
199,989miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota PRIUS 1.8 VVT-h 8.8 KWh Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,000
13,099miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (15in Alloy)
2018
£16,300
41,233miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 475 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
TStag 20 February 2024

For that money you could get an electric car with a good range or a much nicer ICE car from a better brand. This makes no sense at all. Personally I'd buy a Tesla model 3 or an MG 4 or alternatively I'd say stuff it and buy something like a BMW or Jaguar XF.

scrap 20 February 2024

In the interests of maintaining a European car industry I will avoid subsidised Chinese imports thanks.

For some folk (not just taxi drivers) this will work very well, although it's pricey. 

Stroudley 19 February 2024

Yup, another one here saying it's expensive. I have a Jan 2010 Prius, and the price list says the entry level one back then was £19090. The Bank of England inflation calculator says to multiply that by 1.47, so that means it should be £28062 now. I know this one is a plug in (which I'd rather not have), and has extra things like a touch screen (which again I don't really want), but that's a big increase. I'll probably have a look, but I'll need some convincing.

giulivo 19 February 2024
Stroudley wrote:

Yup, another one here saying it's expensive. I have a Jan 2010 Prius, and the price list says the entry level one back then was £19090. The Bank of England inflation calculator says to multiply that by 1.47, so that means it should be £28062 now. I know this one is a plug in (which I'd rather not have), and has extra things like a touch screen (which again I don't really want), but that's a big increase. I'll probably have a look, but I'll need some convincing.

 

The previous generations of Prius were full/self charging hybrids, this one is a plug-in, so not really comparable. You can still have a Corolla Cross or a Corolla Estate as self-charging hybrids.

I would personally very much like a Corolla Cross Plug-In; the Rav4 Plug-In is too much for my needs and my budget.

Stroudley 20 February 2024

Agreed, I'm comparing apples with pears. But it's still a big increase, and would I be prepared to pay the extra for a plug in? That's something I have to decide.

gavsmit 19 February 2024

Nice car, looks good and has a range of interesting qualities.

But way too expensive for a family car for me, like most cars are now (I'm in danger of triggering the usual trolls with a vested interest in us paying ridiculous prices for cars again).

There's still a few realistically priced cars out there to be had, especially with occasional decent dealer discounts. For example, I can see brand new Suzuki Vitaras with the great 1.4 Boosterjet engine for just over £17,000 on Autotrader. 

That makes this car, and others, look very expensive by comparison, and even if not a direct competitor for this car, still does everything a family car should.

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews