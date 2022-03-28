New Toyota GR Corolla: 268bhp 4WD hot hatch arriving this week

The new Toyota GR Corolla has been confirmed for an official unveiling this Friday, following a series of preview posts giving clues to its styling and powertrain.

The long-awaited entry to Toyota's expanding Gazoo Racing performance line-up – rendered by Autocar above – has previously been shown wearing the division's trademark multicoloured camouflage and with its overall design mostly obscured from view.

Nonetheless, it's clear that it will feature a more aggressive-looking front end and bespoke alloy wheel designs, at least, as a means of visual differentiation from the standard Toyota Corolla. A new teaser video (below), which confirms the reveal date for the 'all-new GR sports car', shows off the aggressive aero elements and uprated components that will mark it out.

However, the difference between the two cars will not be as stark as that between the Yaris and the hot GR Yaris, the latter of which wears a completely bespoke bodyshell with no rear doors.

It will use the same powertrain as its Yaris sibling, which was also developed under the GR-Four banner.

The Yaris's turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is already used in a hydrogen-fuelled Corolla race car in Japan, produces 257bhp and 266lb ft, getting the GR Yaris from 0-62mph in 5.3sec and to a top speed of 143mph.

Previous teasers have hinted at an output of 268bhp for the GR Corolla, which would match the Japanese- and US-market GR Yaris.

The GR Corolla will provide Toyota with a direct rival to the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI, but a European launch has not been confirmed. All teasers so far have come from the US, where the GR Yaris is not available, following the withdrawal of the standard Yaris from that market.