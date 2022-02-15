New Tesla Model Y: first customers take delivery in UK

The new Tesla Model Y has arrived in the UK and customers are taking delivery of the all-electric model at select events around the country.

Handover events will take place at seven locations including Aerospace Bristol, the American Air Museum in Cambridge, the Imperial War Museum in Manchester, Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire and Oyster Catcher in Anglesey.

A final, mass-handover event will be held at the Port of Southampton on 19 February.

Tesla started production of the Model Y compact SUV back in 2020 for customers in the US, while deliveries in mainland Europe kicked off in August last year.

The model is built at the firm’s Fremont factory in California, which continued to operate throughout the pandemic after it was deemed an essential business.

Essentially a crossover version of the Tesla Model 3 saloon, the Model Y completes the core model line-up alongside the Model S, Model 3 and Model X.

The car is available in two forms. Entry-level Long Range models produce 434bhp and offer 331 miles of range, a 135mph top speed and a 0-62mph time of 4.8sec.

The more powerful Performance version makes 483bhp, with a range of 319 miles, a top speed of 155mph and a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec.

Prices in the UK start from £54,990, rising to £64,990 for the Performance model. Customers can take advantage of Tesla’s extensive Supercharging network, which is capable of 250kW charging.