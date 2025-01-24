New Tesla Model Y brings 311 miles of range for £45k

The full range of trims for the facelifted Tesla Model Y has gone on sale in the UK, dropping the electric SUV's starting price down to £44,990.

That nets you an entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive model with 311 miles of range and a single 275bhp motor allowing it to complete the 0-60mph dash in 5.6sec.

At £48,990, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive yields 387 miles between charges and has the motor boosted to 304bhp, cutting its sprint time to 5.4sec.

The quickest variant, the Long Range All-Wheel Drive, gets an extra motor on its front axle that adds another 66bhp and further slashes its 0-60mph time to 4.8sec. It does, however, sacrifice 23 miles of range compared with the equivalent RWD car.

Deliveries of the new variants are set to begin in June, two months after the £60,990 Launch Series model.

The Launch Series is based on the Long Range All-Wheel Drive and brings an exclusive Acceleration Boost mode that allows it to hit 60mph from a standstill in 4.1sec.

It also gets a synthetic suede interior as well as Launch Series badging and puddle lights.

There are no initial plans for a seven-seat version to return, despite this derivative having sold well in the UK previously.

Codenamed Project Juniper, the facelifted Model Y arrives as Tesla faces intense competition in all global markets.

Broadly, the upgrades match those made to the Tesla Model 3 last year and are focused around improving the Model Y's efficiency, refinement and quality.

One key difference from the Model 3 is that the indicator controls have moved back to a conventional stalk rather than, as with the facelifted Model 3, being located on the steering wheel.