BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Renault Captur to be revealed next week
UP NEXT
New Toyota GR Yaris priced from £44,250 in the UK

New Renault Captur to be revealed next week

Small crossover gains Scenic-inspired styling; affordability of monthly payments to be prioritised
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
27 March 2024

Renault has confirmed that it will reveal the new Captur on 4 April.

The popular compact SUV is set to follow the smaller Clio in receiving a heavy update, as Renault targets an increased share of the critical segment.

Renault product performance boss Bruno Vanel told Autocar:  “We are not going to forget Captur. We are investing a lot of our time and money in the B-segment,” said Vanel, hinting at plans to heavily revise the Ford Puma rival for its third generation, which is due on sale in the spring.

Related articles

“The idea is to add some C-segment share to our B-segment success.”

Recently revealed patent images show that the next Captur will be brought into line with its newer stablemates, courtesy of a slick new front end hosting Renault’s latest badge and arrow-shaped LED light designs.

It is set to receive a performance-flavoured Esprit d’Alpine range-topping trim, too, and a wide-reaching interior revamp will usher in a larger new touchscreen hosting Renault’s new OpenR infotainment platform.

Like the updated Clio, though, it is set to remain a familiar proposition mechanically, retaining a choice of pure-petrol three-pot, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Renault Captur front quarter driving

Competitve pricing will be instrumental in the success of the new Captur, with Vanel noting the brand will focus on monthly payments, rather than outright costs.

He added that improvements to Renault's residual values will help to keep monthlies - be them on lease, hire-purchase or PCP finance – down.

Avoiding discounting is further helping to prop up these residual values; reducing monthly payments.

For reference, the Captur is currently priced from £21,495, or £229 per month on a 48-month PCP contract with a £3422 deposit, doing 6000 miles per year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Renault Captur 2020 road test review - hero front

Renault Captur

Renault’s market-leading crossover supermini is back in more sophisticated second-generation form

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Renault Captur cars for sale

Renault CAPTUR 1.5 DCi ENERGY Signature Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,348
80,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,260
69,251miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique S Nav EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,360
20,200miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,000
23,843miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,650
46,336miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault CAPTUR 1.0 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,574
25,438miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.6 E-TECH Evolution Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,998
6,394miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Renault Captur 1.3 TCe Iconic Edition EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,998
18,063miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Renault Captur 1.3 TCe SE Edition EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,698
7,263miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 1857 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Bob Cholmondeley 17 January 2024

Why do so many people comtinue to be taken in, by the idea that jacking a car up a bit, somehow makes it better?

 

So many sheep...

Bar room lawyer 16 January 2024

Sadly yet more "Weapons Grade Bo-Lox" from a once esteemed publication that is now reliant on click bait articles!!

FastRenaultFan 16 January 2024
Nothing bold about this design unless it turns to be totally different as this is just a CGI render.
The current Captur is a classy stylish car. This revamp at least from the outside looks would be boring if it looked like this.

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews