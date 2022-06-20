New Prodrive P25 is 400bhp Subaru Impreza 22B restomod

The legendary Subaru Impreza 22B – essentially a road-going version of the car that won the firm the Manufacturers' title in the 1997 World Rally Championship – has returned as an updated, ultra-exclusive and highly charged restomod.
Called the P25, the new arrival is the work of Banbury-based motorsport outfit Prodrive, which successfully ran Subaru's works rally team from 1990 to 2008.
It arrives 25 years on from the introduction of the Prodrive-engineered Impreza 22B, of which just 424 examples were built.
The British firm says it has "reimagined what this car would have been today". As such, while the styling is left largely untouched, the two-door saloon's construction and underpinnings have been almost completely re-engineered.
Just 25 examples will be produced, each using an original two-door Mk1 Impreza WRX as its basis and, while dramatically enhanced, staying true to the fan-favourite original's ethos.
Each will be supplied with a UK numberplate and priced at £460,000 before taxes - so £552,000 including VAT. Around a year ago, one of just 16 original 22Bs officially imported to the UK in 1999 sold for £171,000 with 49,000 miles on the clock.
So the new model keeps its charismatic, burbling flat-four boxer engine – but with capacity raised from 2.2 to 2.5 litres and with outputs boosted to more than 400bhp and 443lb ft.
It drives both axles through a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox with helical-cut gears, which Prodrive claims can shift gears in as little as 80 miliseconds.
The engine at its core is Subaru's latest-generation boxer unit – as used by the naturally aspirated Subaru BRZ coupé and its Toyota GR86 sibling – but for this application paired with a monstrous Garrett motorsport turbocharger, a performance intercooler and a titanium-and-stainless-steel race exhaust supplied by Akrapovič.
The engine's cylinder liners, pistons, con rods and valve train are all bespoke, too.
Prodrive has kept the P25's kerb weight to less than 1200kg (the Alpine A110 weighs a little over 1100kg, for context) and says that "WRC-derived" launch-control and anti-turbo-lag systems help it sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.5sec.
The low kerb weight is attributed chiefly to the use of replacement carbon-composite panels for the boot, bonnet, roof, sills, wing mirrors and quarter panels. Prodrive has also installed carbon door cards and a lighter, lithium ion battery. Less bulky race seats are an option.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Love the car. Slightly pricy of course :D
£460,000, no matter how you try to convince me, for a Car like this, yes, I know it was a rally legend, an iconic Car, thousands of them on the roads in various states of repair, it could've been done purely as it was, the skills are there to build them totally original, Subaru owners would be quite happy with an original 22B it was fast enough, for that asking price I'd be looking for something totally new looking.
I'm trying to imagine the conversation: "Darling, I've just spent half a million on a classic car" "Oh what, E Type, Ferrari, Aston...?" "You know that blue Subaru that the chav down the road revs at 11pm every night as he sets off for his night shift...."
:)
Right! For that sort of money you can buy a Rolls Royce Phantom (depending on what you like), but basically the best of the best of what you want... So why would you buy a re-model of a Subaru? No offence, but seriously not worth the money...
Still getting my head around the 450k thing...
Well, I guess someone's making a bit of dosh here!
Bit of a poor comparison for completely different classes and purposes of car.
For £460,000 you could buy a three bedroom detached!