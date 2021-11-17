BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo on sale from £73,560
New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo on sale from £73,560

Prices for more road-focused version of Cross Turismo climb to £140,080 for the 751bhp Turbo S
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
19 January 2022

Porsche has expanded its Taycan line-up with the introduction of the new Sport Turismo – which combines the estate-style body of the Cross Turismo with the lower ride height of the saloon. 

Now available to order, priced from £73,560 and available in the same five trims as the Taycan saloon, it is aimed at customers who want the “everyday practicality” of the Cross Turismo but don’t want to “miss out on the on-road performance” of the saloon.

The range kicks off with the rear-driven Taycan, climbing to £84,830 for the 4S, £104,990 for the GTS, £117,670 for the Turbo and topping out at £140,080 for the 751bhp Turbo S. 

Related articles

The dynamically focused GTS – described as the new "sporty sweet spot" of the Taycan range – will launch first, at the end of February, before the other models are added to the range in mid-March. 

The Sport Turismo drops the 4x4-inspired off-road cladding of the higher-riding variant but keeps its 1200- litre boot and 45mm of extra head room over the saloon. 

The GTS trim is itself a new addition to the Taycan range, and can be specified on the saloon model from £104,190. With up to 590bhp in Launch Control mode, the GTS dispatches 0-62mph in 3.7sec, tops out at 155mph and is capable of a claimed 312 miles between charges. As with Porsche’s other GTS models, it is marked out by black exterior trim elements and Race-Tex interior upholstery, while a unique tune for the adaptive air suspension promises a distinctive dynamic character.

In the absence of an exhaust system to upgrade, the Taycan GTS gets its own version of Porsche’s Electric Sport Sound, which accompanies acceleration.

Taycan product boss Kevin Giek introduced the new variants: "The Taycan model range has grown steadily since its world premiere in 2019. Three body variants with up to five engine options offer something for everyone. 

Back to top
Read more

“I am particularly pleased that we now also have a Taycan with the legendary GTS moniker. It is positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo derivatives, so it represents a real sweet spot in the range.”

Porsche has not given any official hints as to how the Taycan range could be further expanded. The 911, 718 Cayman and Cayenne are each available in full-bore GT trim, but the Panamera – the Taycan's closest combustion-engined relation – tops out with the Turbo S. 

567 17 November 2021

A family member will be collecting their brand new Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo in January 2022 although they placed their order in June/July 2021. They probably would have bought this GTS instead however it wasn't out. I have a feeling that they will enjoy their 4S just as much.

Deputy 17 November 2021

That Racetex interior looks awesome.  I'll take a Python green one please

scrap 17 November 2021

Tell us about the roof! What's going on there?

superstevie 17 November 2021

I was wonderinh that too! Think it is just a design from the interior pictures, but externally made it look like a solar panel

f839 17 November 2021

I believe it's actually electrochromic like a mclaren roof (so you can essentially turn it on and off and run through different designs) the official press release has a section on it. 

