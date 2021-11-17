New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo on sale from £73,560

Porsche has expanded its Taycan line-up with the introduction of the new Sport Turismo – which combines the estate-style body of the Cross Turismo with the lower ride height of the saloon.

Now available to order, priced from £73,560 and available in the same five trims as the Taycan saloon, it is aimed at customers who want the “everyday practicality” of the Cross Turismo but don’t want to “miss out on the on-road performance” of the saloon.

The range kicks off with the rear-driven Taycan, climbing to £84,830 for the 4S, £104,990 for the GTS, £117,670 for the Turbo and topping out at £140,080 for the 751bhp Turbo S.

The dynamically focused GTS – described as the new "sporty sweet spot" of the Taycan range – will launch first, at the end of February, before the other models are added to the range in mid-March.

The Sport Turismo drops the 4x4-inspired off-road cladding of the higher-riding variant but keeps its 1200- litre boot and 45mm of extra head room over the saloon.

The GTS trim is itself a new addition to the Taycan range, and can be specified on the saloon model from £104,190. With up to 590bhp in Launch Control mode, the GTS dispatches 0-62mph in 3.7sec, tops out at 155mph and is capable of a claimed 312 miles between charges. As with Porsche’s other GTS models, it is marked out by black exterior trim elements and Race-Tex interior upholstery, while a unique tune for the adaptive air suspension promises a distinctive dynamic character.

In the absence of an exhaust system to upgrade, the Taycan GTS gets its own version of Porsche’s Electric Sport Sound, which accompanies acceleration.

Taycan product boss Kevin Giek introduced the new variants: "The Taycan model range has grown steadily since its world premiere in 2019. Three body variants with up to five engine options offer something for everyone.