New Porsche Taycan GTS brings 'all-rounder' performance for £117k

Porsche has lifted the covers off the new Taycan GTS, the “all-rounder” variant of the updated electric performance car.

It now packs up to 690bhp (when using the Launch Control function), an increase of 100bhp over the old GTS, thanks to a new rear motor that makes 107bhp and 30lb ft more yet weighs 10kg less.

As such, the GTS’s 0-62mph sprint time is reduced by 0.4sec, at 3.3sec.

It's fitted with a 97kWh (usable) battery pack, which officially yields a range of 390 miles between charges – an improvement of 74 miles.

Porsche said that the GTS also gets a specific suspension set-up with a “particularly sporty edge”, although agility-boosting rear-wheel steering and the trick Active Ride system are optional extras.

Visually, it's distinguished from the other Taycan variants by the ‘Sport’ front end from the base model and the 4S but with its air inlets painted in a contrasting high-gloss black.

The wheels, measuring either 20in or 21in, are available exclusively in Anthracite Grey.

Inside, the GTS gets 18-way adjustable bucket seats finished in the suede-like Race-Tex fabric, and the multi-function steering wheel from the range-topping Taycan Turbo GT is available as an option.

It also receives a bespoke acceleration and deceleration soundtrack that’s said “to do justice to the exhilarating character of a GTS”.

Prices for the new GTS start at £117,500 (RRP) for the saloon and £118,300 for the Sport Turismo estate, positioning it between the 536bhp 4S model and the 872bhp Turbo.

UK deliveries will begin early next year.