New Porsche Taycan GTS brings 'all-rounder' performance for £117k

Middle-rung version of updated electric sports saloon gets 690bhp, four-wheel drive and bespoke soundtrack

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 November 2024

Porsche has lifted the covers off the new Taycan GTS, the “all-rounder” variant of the updated electric performance car.

It now packs up to 690bhp (when using the Launch Control function), an increase of 100bhp over the old GTS, thanks to a new rear motor that makes 107bhp and 30lb ft more yet weighs 10kg less.

As such, the GTS’s 0-62mph sprint time is reduced by 0.4sec, at 3.3sec. 

It's fitted with a 97kWh (usable) battery pack, which officially yields a range of 390 miles between charges – an improvement of 74 miles.

Porsche said that the GTS also gets a specific suspension set-up with a “particularly sporty edge”, although agility-boosting rear-wheel steering and the trick Active Ride system are optional extras.

Visually, it's distinguished from the other Taycan variants by the ‘Sport’ front end from the base model and the 4S but with its air inlets painted in a contrasting high-gloss black.

The wheels, measuring either 20in or 21in, are available exclusively in Anthracite Grey.

Inside, the GTS gets 18-way adjustable bucket seats finished in the suede-like Race-Tex fabric, and the multi-function steering wheel from the range-topping Taycan Turbo GT is available as an option.

Porsche Taycan GTS rear quarter tracking

It also receives a bespoke acceleration and deceleration soundtrack that’s said “to do justice to the exhilarating character of a GTS”.

Prices for the new GTS start at £117,500 (RRP) for the saloon and £118,300 for the Sport Turismo estate, positioning it between the 536bhp 4S model and the 872bhp Turbo.

UK deliveries will begin early next year.

Read our review

Car review
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche gives its epoch-making electric GT some major mechanical mid-life improvements

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

MisterMR44 12 November 2024

As a product, I think the Porsche Taycan is splendid... but their "anvil tossed out of a helicopter" depreciation is some of the most frightening I've seen.

