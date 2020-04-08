New Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS previewed in spy shots

Porsche will expand its SUV range with a new GTS version of the Cayenne Coupé that will feature a range of bespoke styling cues.

Caught virtually undisguised by our spy photographers as it underwent cold-weather testing, the Cayenne Coupé GTS will bridge the performance gap between the S and top-rung Turbo models while offering more enthusiast appeal.

Telltale signs that this is a never-before-seen Cayenne Coupé variant include a pair of elliptical tailpipes, bespoke alloy wheels and a colour-matching body kit.

The Coupé’s distinctive rear light bar appears to be darker than on the standard car, as do the headlight bezels.

The new arrival will join the recently updated Macan GTS in showrooms and, like that model, is expected to offer improved dynamics over the S, courtesy of a revamped suspension set-up that will include air springs as standard.

It also appears to ride significantly closer to the ground than existing Cayenne models. For reference, the Macan GTS sits 15mm lower than other models in the range, which, Porsche claims, allows the SUV to offer the “the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car”.

The brakes will likely be upgraded as well. This prototype looks to have the Cayenne’s optional 440mm discs behind its front wheels.

The Cayenne Coupé GTS can be expected to take its power from the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 found in the equivalent version of the Panamera grand tourer. It puts out 454bhp in that application, which would position the GTS comfortably between the 335bhp S and the 542bhp Turbo models.

There’s no word yet on what we can expect in terms of performance, but a 0-62mph time of under five seconds and a top speed nudging 165mph seems reasonable, given the GTS’s mid-range billing and emphasis on enhanced dynamics.