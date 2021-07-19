New Peugeot 108 offered as five-door model only in 2021 update

The Peugeot 108 has received an update for 2021, which brings new colour and design options and a five-door bodystyle only.

Prices start from £13,320 for the supermini, which will no longer be offered in its original three-door form. All 108 models will be powered by the firm’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with a five-speed manual gearbox.

“With new colours and interior ambiences, the 108 remains a stylish city car,” said Peugeot UK boss Julie David. “Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.”

Customers have the choice of the same Active, Allure and Collection specification levels as before, with Active models continuing to offer a charcoal grey interior with white detailing and trim. The step-up Allure trim offers an additional gloss black detailing on the centre console.

The range-topping Collection model offers body-coloured door handles in place of the previous chrome design, with 15in alloy wheels and orange wheel caps.

Interior changes for Collection models include orange trim and yellow stitching, with interior colours matching when Smooth Green or Calvi Blue exterior paint is selected. The firm says all other body colours for Collection models will feature an interior with a combination of glossy black and grained black textures.

All models gain two new colour options of Ural White and Galaxite Grey, which replace Bianca White and Carbon Grey.

