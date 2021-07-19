BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Peugeot 108 offered as five-door model only in 2021 update
UP NEXT
Autocar Business Live webinar: how to solve the semiconductor crisis

New Peugeot 108 offered as five-door model only in 2021 update

Three-door variant's production run ends, but update brings new colours
News
1 min read
19 July 2021

The Peugeot 108 has received an update for 2021, which brings new colour and design options and a five-door bodystyle only

Prices start from £13,320 for the supermini, which will no longer be offered in its original three-door form. All 108 models will be powered by the firm’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

“With new colours and interior ambiences, the 108 remains a stylish city car,” said Peugeot UK boss Julie David. “Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.”

Customers have the choice of the same Active, Allure and Collection specification levels as before, with Active models continuing to offer a charcoal grey interior with white detailing and trim. The step-up Allure trim offers an additional gloss black detailing on the centre console. 

The range-topping Collection model offers body-coloured door handles in place of the previous chrome design, with 15in alloy wheels and orange wheel caps. 

Interior changes for Collection models include orange trim and yellow stitching, with interior colours matching when Smooth Green or Calvi Blue exterior paint is selected. The firm says all other body colours for Collection models will feature an interior with a combination of glossy black and grained black textures. 

All models gain two new colour options of Ural White and Galaxite Grey, which replace Bianca White and Carbon Grey.

READ MORE

New 2021 Peugeot 308 shows off dramatic design overhaul

Peugeot e-208 review

Peugeot 2008 review

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,295
60,410miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£4,295
52,219miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,299
43,570miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,495
41,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,499
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,623
38,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£4,750
33,185miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£4,800
42,846miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,950
51,448miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Peugeot 108
The Peugeot 108 is the French car firm's rival to the Volkswagen Up and Hyundai i10

Peugeot 108

New-shape baby Peugeot fares well with improved rear end and small engines. Can it threaten the class leaders?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
ianp55 19 July 2021

With new colours and interior ambiences the 108 remains a stylish city car,says the Peugeot UK boss,well they would say that wouldn't they. More realistically the truth is that it's a minor facelift for a model range that's on it's last legs and neither it or it's twin the Citroen C1 are going to be replaced. However Toyota have announced that their version the Aygo will be replaced,what is it that  Toyota knows that Stellantis doesn't? maybe it's due to their five year warrenty(now ten) and greater range of trim levels,it'll be interesting to see which one is right won't it.   

superstevie 19 July 2021

When did it become so expensive? Its a car that has been around for a looooong time

giulivo 19 July 2021

Newly available white and grey to replace white and grey. Whoopeeeeeeee

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

View all latest drives