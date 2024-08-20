New MG ZS to be unveiled next week with hybrid power

MG will reveal the new ZS on 28 August, giving the popular compact crossover a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

The Chinese firm's UK best-seller will adopt the Hybrid+ powertrain introduced by the new MG 3 supermini – currently the cheapest full hybrid on sale in the UK.

This combines a 101bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 107bhp electric motor to give a combined 192bhp and 313lb ft of torque.

The 3 achieves a combined 64.2mpg – almost 20mpg up on its pure-petrol predecessor.

The ZS will also get a makeover for its second generation, bringing it in line with the new MG HS SUV and increasing its ageing appeal against the likes of the Dacia Duster, which entered a new generation recently.

Teaser images show a very similar look to the HS, with the ZS sporting a fresh front end with a new grille, redesigned headlights and the MG moniker moved up to the nose.

The current ZS is one of the cheapest crossovers on sale in the UK, at £18,320, but the starting price will likely be considerably higher for the new hybrid model. The new MG 3 rose some £4000 between generations.

MG is also expected to again offer the ZS with pure-petrol power after launch. The turbo diesel engine, however, isn’t expected to return, due to a lack of buyer interest.

A new generation of the ZS EV, which arrived in 2021, has also been confirmed but is unlikely to be revealed until 2026. The current EV will continue being sold alongside the new hybrid until then.

The new ZS EV will be technically unrelated to the ZS Hybrid+, being tipped to adopt the same platform as the MG 4 EV hatchback.

It will also look vastly different, sporting similar styling cues to the 4 EV, images published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology suggest.