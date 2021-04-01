New MG Cyberster: EV sports car shown ahead of Shanghai debut

MG has shown its bold new Cyberster sports car concept in full ahead of its official debut at the Shanghai motor show.

The electric two-door roadster is intended as a "vision of the future", previewing technology and design cues used by upcoming MG models, while making nods to some of the historically British brand's past models - including the venerable MG B launched in 1962.

A product of MG parent company SAIC's London design centre, the radical Cyberster was styled with an emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency; headline features include its sizeable front air duct, 'kamm tail' flat rear end and 'hacker blade' wheel designs. The rear deck is dominated by a pair of air-channeling butresses, which also house the floating head rests for the 'Zero Gravity' seats.

MG has yet to release full technical details of the Cyberster but says that it's based on a bespoke EV architecture and will offer a range of 497 miles and a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec. It will also feature 5G connectivity.

The Cyberster has round ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlights, inspired by those of classic MG models, that ‘open’ when switched on. There are also bold ‘laser belt’ LED strips down the sides of the car, while the flattened rear end features an LED light design that contains elements of the Union Jack flag.

Carl Gotham, the head of the design centre, said the Cybester is “a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design”.

Further details of the Cyberster will be given when the car is displayed at the Shanghai motor show on 21 April.

