New MG Cyberster: EV sports car shown ahead of Shanghai debut

MG has shown its bold new Cyberster sports car concept in full ahead of its official debut at the Shanghai motor show.
The electric two-door roadster is intended as a "vision of the future", previewing technology and design cues used by upcoming MG models, while making nods to some of the historically British brand's past models - including the venerable MG B launched in 1962.
A product of MG parent company SAIC's London design centre, the radical Cyberster was styled with an emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency; headline features include its sizeable front air duct, 'kamm tail' flat rear end and 'hacker blade' wheel designs. The rear deck is dominated by a pair of air-channeling butresses, which also house the floating head rests for the 'Zero Gravity' seats.
MG has yet to release full technical details of the Cyberster but says that it's based on a bespoke EV architecture and will offer a range of 497 miles and a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec. It will also feature 5G connectivity.
The Cyberster has round ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlights, inspired by those of classic MG models, that ‘open’ when switched on. There are also bold ‘laser belt’ LED strips down the sides of the car, while the flattened rear end features an LED light design that contains elements of the Union Jack flag.
Carl Gotham, the head of the design centre, said the Cybester is “a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design”.
Further details of the Cyberster will be given when the car is displayed at the Shanghai motor show on 21 April.
READ MORE
MG teases Cyberster concept ahead of reveal
Join the debate
Add your comment
So, some very constructive factoids there chaps, yes, it's the concept car, yes, if it gets the green light, it'll look more conservative,no China doesn't need the British market, but in other countries who covet the days of handlebar Moustaches , leather Elbow patches on a tweed jacket and a Pipe stuck jauntily between there teeth lovers of British sports cars like MG , Cooper etc, that's where China will cash in most.
So, apart from the UK being MG's biggest Market outside Asia, and the Asian market traditionally not interested in this type of car, means that they are not bothered with the UK, currently the UK sells more MG's than the EU combined, so I think youcomment is rather silly, and the pathetic pipe and tweed jacket rubbish, just goes to show how far away from reality you seem to be with the British car market.
The MG6 flopped when it came out, maybe it sold better in other parts of the UK, but in my area, you'd have been doing well to see two, and as for the MG3 , well, someone in my area actually bought one, it's pretty looking, but inside, oh my, not that good I'm afraid,as to the good old days of what was the world's interpretation of typical sports car, well, why aren't there more today?, what's the popular choice today?, the 21st Century equivalent?
We all kind of knew their ethics were questionable but carried on turning a blind eye.
As regards tradition: In their day, even under British ownership, the 'MG' Metro/Maestro & Montego constituted little more than badge engineered tat and in that respect, these Chinese cars carry on that proud tradition.
and yet another daft comment, the Chinese range of MG's are not just the same as MG's from the past, they are not just an MG badge shoved onto another brand, far far from it, they are totally different in looks, they have different interiors, different range of engines, set up's and more, they may be based on the same chassis and floorpans as Roewe, but then so are thousands of other cars around the world suing shared components.
The people running China, not every day Chinese people, must be laughing their heads off at stupid Westerners.
They use unspeakable underhand tactics to control the rest of the world, both economically and physically, and what do we do? Moan a bit then buy more of their stuff.
Covid comes from China, our shops go bust, thousands lose jobs - what does your average UK person do? Buy more from Chinese firms through companies like Amazon (those same Chinese companies offer customers free goods for giving good reviews for their rubbish too).
So this car, with its union flag rear lights, just sums up the cynism engineered into this car. Buy from these companies at our peril.
what a horrible vile racist person you are, the British could not make the company work, end of, the Chinese decided to buy the brand, there is nothing wrong, illegal or underhand about it, they have since plowed in over $50 billion into bringing Roewe and MG to market, thats thousands of UK and European and Asian jobs, as well as all those jobs for parts, R & D, marketting and so on and so on, they now sell more MG's today than MGR sold total combined cars in the last three years of production, PER YEAR.I suspect you have a massive amount of Chinese produced items in your house, so why not do as you preach and throw it all away and buy another countries products. Then your MORONIC comments about Covid, so what, it has happened, it is being dealt with, but to harp on about that on a car forum, is yet another stupid thing to do.
Racist? What, for criticising the evil regime in control of China, abusing their own people, not to mention the treatment and re-education via concentration camps of Uyghur Muslims?
How they've infiltrated countries and institutions via their wealth to increase their influence and threaten democracies? It's a shame the mainstream media isn't reporting more about what's going on in the South China sea at the moment, and the aggressive behaviour being shown by their allies also guilty of terrible human rights violations.
You'll note even from my original comment that the points I raised where not directed at every day Chinese people either.
Like so many overly aggressive, painfully naive followers of fashionable politics, you've made prejudiced assumptions and slanderous accusations without grasping the legitimate concerns and facts raised by someone who has the audacity to have a different opinion to you. I despair at the fate of the world with people like you in it encouraging evil regimes to prosper.