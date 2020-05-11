New MG Cyberster concept is electric two-seat roadster

MG has released images and limited details of a new electric sports car concept called the Cyberster.

Posted by MG Motor UK's Chinese parent firm, SAIC, the images show a two-door roadster. They appear to be artistic renderings, suggesting the Cyberster concept may be at an early stage.

Key features evident include a long bonnet, a sharply raked rear end and illuminated MG badges. The car bears no resemblance to the last roadster the brand produced, the MG TF.

No specific details of any production intent have been released, but the Cyberster is said to feature 5G connectivity technology and Level 3 autonomous driving features. We also don’t know what powers the concept as yet in terms of its electric powertrain.

The idea of MG rebooting its historically successful two-seat roadster format has long been mooted. Back in 2014, Autocar learned that SAIC’s Shanghai design studio was developing options for a new sports car, but this was only at the investigative proposal stage.

Then, in 2017, the brand showed off the E-Motion concept, an electric four-seat sports coupé that was supposed to enter production this year. Rumours say this has been pushed back to 2021, but it's not truly clear whether the production intent remains.

The E-Motion was powered by an in-house-developed electric powertrain that was claimed to give a 0-62mph time of less than 4.0sec and a range of more than 310 miles.