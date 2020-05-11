New MG Cyberster concept due 31 March with 500-mile range

MG has released new images of its radical Cyberster concept, which is set to be unveiled in full on 31 March.
Posted by MG Motor UK's Chinese parent firm, SAIC, the images give more clues as to the two-door roadster's styling. Key features evident include a long bonnet, a sharply raked rear end and illuminated MG badges. The car bears no resemblance to the last roadster the brand produced, the MG TF.
Now visible in these new images is a speedster-style rear deck with futuristically styled twin buttresses and a prominent front splitter - both of which indicate a strong focus on aerodynamics and performance. It remains unclear whether the concept previews a production car, but these renderings suggest it will serve as a showcase for SAIC Motor's autonomous capabilities and next-gen EV technology.
The Cyberster is said to feature 5G connectivity technology and Level 3 autonomous driving features, but its electric powertrain remains undetailed. The production version of 2017's E-Motion sports coupé concept will use SAIC's twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain - so some variation of this is likely.
The idea of MG rebooting its historically successful two-seat roadster format has long been mooted. Back in 2014, Autocar learned that SAIC’s Shanghai design studio was developing options for a new sports car, but this was only at the investigative proposal stage.
The E-Motion was powered by an in-house-developed electric powertrain that was claimed to give a 0-62mph time of less than 4.0sec and a range of more than 310 miles.
READ MORE
New MG sports car in development
Join the debate
Add your comment
The Lotus Elan sports car when it first came out weighed about 600kg, small 1600cc , I think, was enough to propel it along at great speed and with great handling, today's sports car is getting on for 1800- 2000kg ,yes, way faster, an amazing concept looks ( it won't get on the road like this), because of all the aero it'll be rubbish on UK Roads ( name me a hundred continuous bump less road) ,and with this kind of cars these days, it won't be on a PCP either, high figure at best, it's a shame, but it'll be toned way down for the road.
A sports car is surely not the place to showcase autonomous capabilities and tech.
However an EV roadster at a competitive, read low, price, like their other low priced EVs, would be fantastic, especially if it can look as good as these renderings.
Here's hoping.
Interesting styling