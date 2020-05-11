BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New MG Cyberster concept due 31 March with 500-mile range
UP NEXT
Goodbye Toyota GT86: Last blast in a sports car great

New MG Cyberster concept due 31 March with 500-mile range

First MG sports car in over a decade will likely hit 62mph from rest in 3.0secs
Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 March 2021

MG has released new images of its radical Cyberster concept, which is set to be unveiled in full on 31 March.

Posted by MG Motor UK's Chinese parent firm, SAIC, the images give more clues as to the two-door roadster's styling. Key features evident include a long bonnet, a sharply raked rear end and illuminated MG badges. The car bears no resemblance to the last roadster the brand produced, the MG TF.

Now visible in these new images is a speedster-style rear deck with futuristically styled twin buttresses and a prominent front splitter - both of which indicate a strong focus on aerodynamics and performance. It remains unclear whether the concept previews a production car, but these renderings suggest it will serve as a showcase for SAIC Motor's autonomous capabilities and next-gen EV technology.

The Cyberster is said to feature 5G connectivity technology and Level 3 autonomous driving features, but its electric powertrain remains undetailed. The production version of 2017's E-Motion sports coupé concept will use SAIC's twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain - so some variation of this is likely. 

The idea of MG rebooting its historically successful two-seat roadster format has long been mooted. Back in 2014, Autocar learned that SAIC’s Shanghai design studio was developing options for a new sports car, but this was only at the investigative proposal stage. 

The E-Motion was powered by an in-house-developed electric powertrain that was claimed to give a 0-62mph time of less than 4.0sec and a range of more than 310 miles. 

READ MORE

New MG sports car in development

MG ZS EV long-term review

How MG Motor is driving its way to the big-time

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
MG ZS EV 2019 road test review - hero front

MG ZS EV

Latest MG makes electric family motoring more affordable – but exactly how well?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 21 March 2021

The Lotus Elan sports car when it first came out weighed about 600kg, small 1600cc , I think, was enough to propel it along at great speed and with great handling, today's sports car is getting on for 1800- 2000kg ,yes, way faster, an amazing concept looks ( it won't get on the road like this), because of all the aero it'll be rubbish on UK Roads ( name me a hundred continuous bump less road) ,and with this kind of cars these days, it won't be on a PCP either, high figure at best, it's a shame, but it'll be toned way down for the road.

si73 21 March 2021
It remains unclear whether the concept previews a production car, but these renderings suggest it will serve as a showcase for SAIC Motor's autonomous capabilities and next-gen EV technology.

A sports car is surely not the place to showcase autonomous capabilities and tech.
However an EV roadster at a competitive, read low, price, like their other low priced EVs, would be fantastic, especially if it can look as good as these renderings.
Here's hoping.

gussy51 14 May 2020

Interesting styling

There are some subtle queues in there of MGA and MGB,yet its not retro. Given so many recent MG designs looked like Mazda knock offs this is really promising. Hope they make it, as there aren't enough affordable(ish) small sports cars and the future needs something more exciting than electric SUVs

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK review

View all latest drives